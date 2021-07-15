Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon almost made a wearable tracking device for kids

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

A new report states that retail giant Amazon was reportedly working on a GPS Alexa wearable for kids ages 4 to 12.

Amazon is playing with another way to integrate itself into your household and into your family life, as the company considered working on an Alexa-powered wearable device for children, according to Bloomberg

Amazon has, however, come under fire from privacy advocates regarding its other products, specifically Echo smart speakers

The device, codenamed Seeker, is a GPS-equipped device that would have had voice activation for Alexa, with the idea that it would allow parents to track and communicate with their children, aged 4 to 12.  

The wearable device, priced at $99 (£71), would have a clip or wristband to ensure it stays on little ones at all times. The idea seemed to be part of another avenue for delivering exclusive Amazon Kids Plus content. 

This would not be Amazon’s first time stepping into kiddie related tech, as since 2018 it has been pushing the Echo Dot Kids Edition, which promised to give parents control over what their children are listening to, as well as setting time limits on the device. 

It is now unknown if the Seeker project will move forward. 

Amazon Echo Dot Kids, with parental controls that allows parents to know what they're kids are listening to.

Bloomberg also reported that Amazon was working with Disney on another wearable for children called the Magic Band. It seems unclear if this device is a toy or has any relation to the guest-tracking Magic wristband that Disney has deployed in its parks which are used by guests to sign in and out of venues and purchase things in the resort. 

The Magic Band could potentially arrive this year, but since there’s very little information to go on at present, it’s better to take this release with a grain of salt.

Apple, Amazon and Disney shredded in Ricky Gervais’ Golden Globes 2020 speech

Apple, Amazon and Disney shredded in Ricky Gervais’ Golden Globes 2020 speech

Aatif Sulleyman 2 years ago
12 amazing Amazon Fire TV tips, tricks, hacks and hidden features

12 amazing Amazon Fire TV tips, tricks, hacks and hidden features

12 Amazon Kindle tips, tricks, and secret features

12 Amazon Kindle tips, tricks, and secret features

Streaming Max Parker 5 years ago

The two companies already have a good working relationship and have collaborated in various ways. Earlier this year, Amazon started offering its music service subscribers several free months of Disney+, despite running the competitor service, Amazon Prime. 

Trusted Reviews has Amazon for a comment, but a reply has yet to come through at the time of publishing.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.