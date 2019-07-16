Amazon’s got a load of Prime Day 2019 deals going on today and this one is something of a ‘secret’. If you’re on the hunt for a bargain way of turning your home smart then you shouldn’t miss this Alexa Smart Plug.

For Prime Day only, Amazon is letting Prime members bag one of its clever Smart Plugs for just £9.99. That’s a huge saving off the £24.99 RRP.

Whereas most deals just let you buy directly from Amazon, you’ll an Echo product to nab this particular bargain. Speaking into your Echo just say, ‘Alexa, order an Amazon Smart Plug’.

Thankfully there are plenty of deals for bargain Echos this Prime Day, which you can see below. They range from savings on the Echo Show and Echo Dot.

The Amazon Smart Plug is a handy little device that works with the Alexa voice assistant to add smarts to any electrical socket. It connects via WiFi and through the Alexa app on your Android or iPhone and allows you to turn on and off that socket with your voice.

If you want to, for instance, control a lamp without reaching for the switch but don’t want to splash out on Hue bulbs then this is a much more affordable way.

We haven’t reviewed the Smart Plug, however it has received rave reviews on Amazon. Its star rating currently stands at 4.5/5 from over 3000 reviews. One user said: “This was super simple to set up and does exactly what you’d expect. I use it with a table lamp whose switch is hard to reach. Saying “Alexa, TV lamp off” is so much easier than crawling behind the furniture! You can call the plug whatever you want in the Alexa app and add it to ‘groups’ for actions like switching all your stuff off with one command.”

