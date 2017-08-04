You can now ask Alexa to play ‘baby-making’ music

You know those days when you’re scrolling through your music library unable to pick what you’re in the mood for? Well, Amazon’s Alexa assistant believes it has the perfect solution.

Alexa can now deliver custom-made playlists based on 500 different activities, if you’re steaming from Prime Music or Amazon Music Unlimited.

The new “music for activities” offering goes beyond a sparse selection of existing choices. They can be selected via voice commands for the Amazon Echo range and other Alexa-enabled devices.

You can get pretty specific with it too. You can combine genres with activities like running or meditating, for example.

Amazon says you can request “pop music for cooking,” and “classical music for sleeping.”

If you want to go over the top with it, you can ask for “baby-making jazz music.”

If “baby-making” doesn’t get you going, you can say “hooking-up.”

Of the previously available categories Amazon said “music to destress” accounted for 27% of all requests (via TechCrunch).

The update, featuring all 500 requests, is rolling out to all users today.

Unfortunately, those using non-Amazon streaming services won’t have the ability to use the feature.