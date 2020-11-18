Amazon adds Echo Routines to Fire TV and limited edition (echo)RED

Amazon has expanded its Alexa Routines to include support for its Fire TV devices. As of today, you can now create Amazon Alexa routines that integrate your TV into the mix.

Available controls include turn on and turn off, which will also apply to the connected TV (provided HDMI-CEC is supported), play specific content, pause or resume video. Routines can be triggered by your voice, such as saying “Alexa, it’s movie night” to power on the TV and dim the lights. You can also trigger routines automatically, say turning off your Fire TV devices when the Ring Alarm is activated.

It’s a neat upgrade letting you do more with your Fire TV. But, it’s also a great upgrade for anyone with a TV that they want to power on or off with their voice, but have an older model that doesn’t have its own Alexa Skill. To find out more, read my guide on how to create Amazon Alexa routines.

Alongside this improvement, Amazon has launched a special version of its Echo (4th Generation) smart speaker. This is the PRODUCT(RED) version, with £10 per sale donated to support COVID-19 response and HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa. As with all PRODUCT(RED) products, the new speaker, dubbed the (echo)RED, has a bright red finish to it.

The limited-edition (echo)RED is available from today and usually costs £89.99, the same as the regular Echo (4th Generation). However, as part of the early Black Friday deals, you can buy the (echo)RED for £59.99, including a Philips Hue White Bulb that connects to the smart speaker’s integrated Zigbee hub. Even with the reduced price, £10 is still donated to the good cause.

