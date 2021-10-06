 large image

Amazon 4-Star store opens in the UK and it all feels a bit too cheeky

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Amazon has opened its first 4-Star store in the United Kingdom, where the e-commerce giant will sell products rated highly by online customers.

The store is the first of its kind outside the United States will also stock trending products from Amazon’s UK site, as well as those from top sellers.

The 4-Star shop, which is Amazon’s first non-food store on UK shores, is located in Bluewater, which is a shopping centre in Kent, south east of central London.

Amazon says tech, toys, games and books (yep, it finally happened, Amazon opened a physical book store after decimating countless) as well as kitchen and home goods. Naturally, the company’s own array of Kindles, Fire tablets and Echo speakers will be available.

There’ll be digital price tags, alongside information about the customer reviews, which Amazon says makes it easier to make informed purchase decisions.

“The Amazon 4-star store is a great place for customers to discover hot new releases, guaranteed page-turners, top-selling electronics, and more,” said Andy Jones, director, Amazon 4-star, UK. “Every part of the store is designed with our customers in mind and we think they will be delighted by the curated selection of the most-loved products at great prices, opportunity to test drive Amazon’s latest devices, and the convenience of pickup and returns.”

It’s somewhat ironic that Amazon, having played arguably the most significant role in the decline of high streets and shopping centres in the United Kingdom, is now setting up shop in a UK mall.

Part of the attraction of shopping physical locations is the ability to own immediately without waiting for shipping, while also getting to look or maybe play with the products before using them.

Of course, Amazon is probably anticipating some push back and is making an effort to include products from small businesses across the country in Amazon 4-Star stores. One of them is Gamely Games, in Brighton, which focused on family friendly games.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
