This amazing Nintendo 2DS XL Prime Day deal will make you forget the Switch Lite

Nintendo launched the Switch Lite last week, the first truly handheld version of the device. However, let’s not sleep on the incumbent in the handheld space, the awesome Nintendo 2DS XL.

The Nintendo 2DS XL is available for a mere $129.99 right now, with Mario Kart 7 built-in and a bundled digital code for Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D (obviously you’ll also be able to play in 2D on this version of the console).

That’s a $40 saving on the asking price, which you’ll see at checkout. If you’re not into Donkey Kong Returns, you can choose another game from the Nintendo Selects range. The options include Super Mario Maker, Star Fox 64, Super Mario 3D Land, Super Mario Party Island Tour and Lego City Undercover: The Chase Begins.

The deal only applies to the Orange + White version of the foldable dual-screened console, which has outlived its three-dimensional counterpart.

So why consider the 2DS XL when the Switch Lite is imminent? Well, you’re also gaining access to a monumental selection of games from the last decade or so. The console plays nearly all Nintendo DS, Nintendo DSi, Nintendo 3DS (in 2D) and Nintendo 2DS games.

It’s an awesome library of handheld titles that’ll keep you going even if you’ve already snapped up a Switch or plan to buy a Switch Lite.

In our review of the Nintendo 2DS XL console, we gave the console a solid 4/5 star rating and praised the great build quality, attractive design, big screens and massive back catalogue of games.

Our reviewer wrote: “Don’t care much for the slightly gimmicky 3D effect of the Nintendo 3DS? Then buy the New Nintendo 2DS XL. Even for its at-times puzzling design choices, it’s still a massive step up from the unwieldy Nintendo 2DS and contains all of the other upgrades that have come to the various 3DS systems over the years. The bigger screens by themselves make for a much more enjoyable experience, coupled with a more sensible form factor and typical Nintendo build quality.”

“It’s the Nintendo 3DS family model I would recommend to most people who haven’t already picked up one of the portable consoles. With a number of high profile games to still be released, and six years’ worth of back catalogue on top of backwards compatibility with the original Nintendo DS, the New Nintendo 2DS XL still has the capabilities to keep you well entertained and for considerably less money than the New Nintendo 3DS XL.”

