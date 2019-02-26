Amazing Apple Watch 4 Deal: Save £100 on the GPS and Cellular model

In a rare turn of events, Amazon has discounted the latest Apple Watch (with GPS and cellular built in) by a staggering £100.

Taking a quick gander at the standard price for the watch in question, most retailers have it listed at £499, as opposed the sudden £399 offer that Amazon has – meaning that the deal itself is unlikely to stick around for too long.

With Trusted Reviews’ very own Max Parker describing the Apple Watch 4 as “the best smartwatch I have ever used”, there’s little room for error when we say that the latest Apple Watch is a stunning achievement in wearable technology.

Unlike its predecessor, the Apple Watch 4 boasts an end-to-end screen that makes the most of its gorgeous new watch faces. My personal favourite is the burning flame – it’s terrible for telling the time but by God, does it look good.

Probably the most impressive update however is the Apple Watch 4’s approach to health and safety. Not only can the watch conduct a proper cardiogram straight from your wrist, but it can also detect when you’ve suffered a fall, giving you a chance to call the authorities, or automatically doing so itself if you don’t respond within a minute.

It’s not the kind of upgrade that one might initially find themselves wanting, but when you realise that you’re a great deal safer by having an Apple Watch 4 on your wrist, it truly pays for itself.

Still, if you don’t take my word for it, here’s our review verdict: “It’s a masterful combination of design; genuinely useful features and an impressive ecosystem. Apple’s ability to push categories like phones and laptop forward has diminished over recent years, but this wearable is so far ahead of competitors such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch and Wear OS releases from Fossil that it almost seems unfair.”

With that kind of recommendation, it’s amazing to see such a significant price drop so early in the Apple Watch 4’s life cycle – here’s a deal that you absolutely do not want to miss.

