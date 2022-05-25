 large image

Amazfit T-Rex 2 announced as brand’s toughest smartwatch yet

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 has been announced as the brand’s toughest and most advanced smartwatch yet.

Two years on from the original, and a year on from the T-Rex Pro, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 marks yet another unusually rugged fitness watch from Zepp Health’s wearables brand. We’re fans of its non-rugged line, including the Amazfit GTS 3.

It’s been put through a veritable assault course of 15 military-grade toughness tests en route to market, and it’s also got the distinction of being water resistant to 10 ATM. Amazfit claims that the T-Rex 2 can resist temperatures as low as -40°C and high as +70°C.

The T-Rex 2’s outdoorsy credentials are further enhanced by dual-band GPS navigation, as well as a built-in barometric altimeter and compass. Claims of 24-day battery life, meanwhile, should help it to survive out in wilderness for protracted periods.

It’s fronted by a 1.39-inch HD AMOLED colour screen, which remains in an always-on state for quick and fuss-free reference.

On the fitness tracking side, the T-Rex 2 supports more than 150 sports modes, which now include triathlon, hunting, fishing, golf swing, and surfing modes.

As for health tracking, Amazfit has incorporated 24-hour health management via its six-diode BioTracker system. This enables you to quickly monitor key metrics such as heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation and stress levels in one personalised check.

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 will launch in four colours, with pre-sales opening in Italy, France, and Germany on June 1. It’ll hit the UK on June 30 via John Lewis, Amazon, Argos, and the Amazfit website. It’ll cost £219/€299.99.

