Amazfit HomeStudio is a Peloton-rivalling treadmill with a 43-inch screen

Whether the name Amazfit immediately rings a bell will depend on how much you like an import bargain. Deal hunters will know you can get an awful lot of wearable for £50 in the form of the Huami Amazfit Bip, and now Xiaomi’s wearable supplier is entering the home fitness market with the HomeStudio.

In short, it looks like a home fitness rival to the likes of Pelotan, where gym cardio equipment is paired with streamed classes – in this case provided by Studio, a “worldwide leader in fitness entertainment”.

Such packages are typically horrendously pricey with four-figure hardware accompanied with a monthly subscription cost, but Amazfit’s press release assures us this will be “at a price point that will delight US customers.”

The Amazfit HomeStudio will come in two flavours: the premium model with a slat belt that can reach speeds of 12mph, or the foldable AirRun that hits 9mph. Whichever you get, it comes with a 43-inch HD screen, surround sound from JBL speakers and “AI-powered computer vision to detect and help correct form” from 3D TOF cameras.

Although the treadmill part suggests the classes you can stream will be running based, that’s not all the HomeStudio will be offering, and the company is promising over 1000 classes including yoga and stretching, which presumably are done on the floor.

“At the end of 2019, Huami defined a new mission: Connect Health with Technology,” said Huami CEO Wang Huang. “Studio’s passion for fitness has proven to be a perfect match. We want to bring the latest in fitness to our users, through products and services they can count on. That’s what Huami Amazfit is bringing to the new decade – cutting-edge innovation in health technology.”

Release date and pricing will be “revealed shortly”, apparently. A little late for New Year’s resolution fitness trends, but there we are.

