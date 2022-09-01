Amazfit announces GTR 4, GTS 4 and GTS 4 Mini smartwatch line

Zepp Health has announced the fourth generation of its GTR and GTS series at IFA 2022 in Berlin, incorporating the Amazfit GTR 4, GTS 4, and GTS 4 Mini.

The Amazfit GTR 4 featuring a refined design with a metallic frame, anti-glare glass bezel cover, and a “sports car-inspired classic crown”. The Amazfit GTS 4, meanwhile, gives you a slim (9.9mm) and light (27g) aluminium alloy frame and a gemstone-style navigation crown.

Amazfit GTR 4

The key difference to these designs, as with last year’s models, is their shape. The more fitness-focused GTR 4 supplies a circular screen, while the fashion-focused GTS 4, like the Amazfit GTS 3, goes with a 1.75-inch HD AMOLED display in a rounded-square configuration. The GTS 4 Mini goes with a smaller 1.65-inch variant of the latter.

Both the GTS 4 and the GTR 4 support more than 150 advanced sports modes, while the GTS 4 Mini gives you more than 120.

Amazfit GTS 4

All three smartwatches benefit from circularly-polarised GPS antenna technology and support for five satellite systems (with a sixth set to come via an update) for extremely accurate positioning.

The GTR 4 and GTS 4 line also feature a new more accurate self-developed BioTracker 4.0 PPG optical sensor, which is capable of gather 33% more data than the previous generation. Amazfit has also improved its heart rate tracking algorithm, to the point where it’s almost as accurate as dedicated heart rate belts.

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini

In terms of battery life, the Amazfit GTR 4 can last 14 days of normal usage on a single charge, while the Amazfit GTS 4 can manage 7 days and the GTS 4 Mini can last 15 days.

Zepp OS 2.0 promises to consume less power than before, and users now have the ability to choose between two app menu layouts and more natural or vibrant colour schemes.

UK sales for the new range go live from September 19 on the Amazfit website, with prices starting from €199.99 (about £173) for the GTR 4 and GTS 4, and €99.99 (about £86) for the GTS 4 Mini.