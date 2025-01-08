Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazfit’s new smartwatch has AI and health tracking tools for under $100

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Amazfit, the wearable brand owned by the health tech company Zepp Health, has just unveiled its latest affordable smartwatch at CES 2025, the Active 2.

Currently available for pre-order across the US and ready for a global launch in February, the Amazfit Active 2 is a budget-friendly smartwatch with a starting RRP of just $99.99 for the standard version. Alternatively, add an extra $30 to the bill and you can get the premium version which includes an extra strap and a stronger screen covering. 

At the time of writing, the UK pricing has yet to be released. 

Amazfit Active 2
Amazfit Active 2. Image Credit: Amazfit

Despite its affordable price tag, the Active 2 is fitted with premium features that can be found on much more expensive smartwatches. 

Its 1.32-inch AMOLED screen is not only bigger than the recently launched Garmin Instinct 3 but, it can also sport a sapphire glass covering for extra durability too (if you opt for the premium version). 

Arguably the main star of the show here is its impressive range of AI-powered tools. Thanks to the Zepp Flow software, you can control the Active 2’s settings, reply to messages and more simply by using voice commands.

Just note that although the Active 2 is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, in order to reply to messages you will need an Android smartphone.

There’s also the Wild.AI app which offers women personalised wellness insights that are tied to their menstrual and hormonal cycles. How useful these insights are and how willing users will be to share their cycle details to an AI chatbot remains to be seen, however it’s undoubtedly an interesting concept.

Otherwise, it’s business as usual with the Active 2 as it’s fitted with over 160 workout modes to choose from, including strength training and swimming, plus, according to Amazfit, it boasts sharper heart rate tracking and improved sleep insights to its predecessor. 

Overall, the Active 2 seems poised to give the best cheap smartwatches a run for their money in 2025, and we’ll be keen to see how well the budget wearable holds up when we get it in for testing.

You might like…

What is Nvidia DLSS 4? The latest PC gaming tech explained

What is Nvidia DLSS 4? The latest PC gaming tech explained

Lewis Painter 28 mins ago
Anker’s solar-powered parasol keeps you and your drinks cool in the sun

Anker’s solar-powered parasol keeps you and your drinks cool in the sun

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
Garmin Instinct 3 vs Instinct 2: Should you upgrade your smartwatch?

Garmin Instinct 3 vs Instinct 2: Should you upgrade your smartwatch?

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
These are all the laptops announced running Nvidia RTX 5090 chips

These are all the laptops announced running Nvidia RTX 5090 chips

Lewis Painter 4 hours ago
Cute robots are taking over CES and I’m here for it

Cute robots are taking over CES and I’m here for it

Hannah Davies 4 hours ago
Fresh Galaxy S25 Ultra spec leak throws up a conundrum

Fresh Galaxy S25 Ultra spec leak throws up a conundrum

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access