Amazfit’s new smartwatch has AI and health tracking tools for under $100

Amazfit, the wearable brand owned by the health tech company Zepp Health, has just unveiled its latest affordable smartwatch at CES 2025, the Active 2.

Currently available for pre-order across the US and ready for a global launch in February, the Amazfit Active 2 is a budget-friendly smartwatch with a starting RRP of just $99.99 for the standard version. Alternatively, add an extra $30 to the bill and you can get the premium version which includes an extra strap and a stronger screen covering.

At the time of writing, the UK pricing has yet to be released.

Amazfit Active 2. Image Credit: Amazfit

Despite its affordable price tag, the Active 2 is fitted with premium features that can be found on much more expensive smartwatches.

Its 1.32-inch AMOLED screen is not only bigger than the recently launched Garmin Instinct 3 but, it can also sport a sapphire glass covering for extra durability too (if you opt for the premium version).

Arguably the main star of the show here is its impressive range of AI-powered tools. Thanks to the Zepp Flow software, you can control the Active 2’s settings, reply to messages and more simply by using voice commands.

Just note that although the Active 2 is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, in order to reply to messages you will need an Android smartphone.

There’s also the Wild.AI app which offers women personalised wellness insights that are tied to their menstrual and hormonal cycles. How useful these insights are and how willing users will be to share their cycle details to an AI chatbot remains to be seen, however it’s undoubtedly an interesting concept.

Otherwise, it’s business as usual with the Active 2 as it’s fitted with over 160 workout modes to choose from, including strength training and swimming, plus, according to Amazfit, it boasts sharper heart rate tracking and improved sleep insights to its predecessor.

Overall, the Active 2 seems poised to give the best cheap smartwatches a run for their money in 2025, and we’ll be keen to see how well the budget wearable holds up when we get it in for testing.