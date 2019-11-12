Alleged Snapdragon 865 specs leak, teasing 2020’s Android flagships

Some alleged Snapdragon 865 details have “leaked” early, providing a tantalising teaser of Qualcomm’s next major mobile processor release, and what we can expect from Android flagships in 2020.

A post on Chinese social media site Weibo claims to reveal performance stats for the 865, which will succeed the Snapdragon 855 chipset that you’ll find inside most of the 2019’s flagships Androids.

The Snapdragon 865 is the favourite to power the next-generation of smartphone flagships such as the OnePlus 8 and one variant of the Samsung Galaxy S11.

The GPU will apparently be an Adreno 650 with a clock speed of 587MHz, and a 17-20% gain over the performance of the Adreno 640 GPU that’s present in the Snapdragon 855 chip. This is of course a substantial improvement, but it still might not be quite muscular enough to rival Apple’s class-leading chips.

In our smartphone reviews we’ve always been impressed by the performance of devices loaded with the Snapdragon 855. The OnePlus 7 Pro is one of our favourite 855-toting handsets. We described as “unbelievably fast, with great multitasking credentials”.

This chip was refreshed with a mid-life update in the form of the Snapdragon 855+, which has a strong focus on gaming, thereby making it the natural choice for the likes of the Asus ROG Phone 2.

However, the fastest phones we’ve tested recently have been those in the iPhone 11 series, which has the powerful A13 Bionic chip produced by Apple. Both in real-life use and in performance benchmarks, the device performs admirably with anything you throw at it.

The leak of this latest flagship Qualcomm processor has arrived just weeks after the announcement of Samsung’s own Exynos 990. This will power the other variant of the Samsung Galaxy S11.

It has already potentially given away a key specification of the new device, as the hardware supports a display refresh rate of 120Hz. However, 5G connectivity is not built in to this chip, so it will require a separate modem, which could impact battery life.

