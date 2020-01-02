Alleged Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite images reveal triple rear camera

Alleged images of the heavily rumoured Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite have revealed a triple-camera arrangement, and some of its alleged specs sound pretty impressive too.

The images arrived courtesy of TechTalkTV, and if they’re the real deal, it appears that the device will look similar to others in the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 range, with features such as an S-Pen stylus and a centred cutout selfie camera at the top of the screen.

However, the rear cameras — of which there are three — will be arranged in an approximately square-shaped module rather than the slim horizontal rectangle seen across the rest of the series.

Looks aside, the alleged specifications are also fairly impressive for this new lower-budget entry in the traditionally feature-packed series. German website WinFuture reports that the device will have a 6.7-inch screen (flat, not curved), with a 2400 x 1080 resolution.

While it will apparently boast 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, it’s expected to run on the slightly outmoded Exynos 9810 chipset that powered the Samsung Galaxy S9. However, by the time of release, it’s expected to run the latest Android 10 operating system with Samsung’s OneUI 2.0 software.

In our review of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, we praised the processing power, versatile camera performance, and unique S-Pen feature. But we still found a few flaws with the device which we hope this new Lite model will fix, such as an improvement to battery life, and storage expandable via a Micro SD card slot.

We currently have no information on the Note 10 Lite’s launch date, but the manufacturer is expected to unveil the Samsung Galaxy S11 very soon − by mid-February, if some reports are to be believed.

Staggering specifications are expected of this flagship device, including a reported 108-megapixel camera sensor and a 5000mAh battery.

