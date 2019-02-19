Apparent leak claims to show OnePlus 7, but we’re very sceptical

For the last three years, OnePlus has made guessing its phone release schedule very simple. You get a numbered device in the summer, followed by a slightly improved T version towards the end of the year. It’s been like this for the OnePlus 3, 3T, 5, 5T, 6 and 6T. Famously there was no OnePlus 4 or 4T thanks to the number’s unlucky connotations in China.

Anyway, that means that the OnePlus 7 is around the corner, so it’s about time we should be seeing some leaks. Somebody has uploaded what they claim to be the handset to Slashleaks with the picture below, but we’re a touch sceptical.

It’s not that the OnePlus 7 won’t end up looking something like this, but there are some telltale marks to make us treat this with a little caution. For starters, the volume buttons are at the bottom left of the screen, when previously they’ve always been at the top right.

Okay, that could mean that OnePlus has either switched things up, or it’s just a shot of the phone upside down with the screen dynamically rotating to detect the change.

That’s not impossible, but it feels more likely that this is just an existing handset flipped upside down with a OnePlus background pasted over the top. The Oppo Find X is a definite possibility, given the lack of any kind of notch.

Putting our scepticism to one side and imagining this leak is the real deal, it would be interesting to see how OnePlus deals with the lack of notch.

In the case of the Find X, the whole of the screen shifted downwards to reveal a camera behind with a slightly awkward mechanism that turned out to be a dust magnet. Given the criticism of the added bulk (and dust) it would be surprising if OnePlus went down that line, even if Oppo is the brand’s parent company.

OnePlus will have a 5G demo unit at MWC 2019. You never know, maybe we’ll learn a bit more about the OnePlus 7 there – if we do, you’ll hear about it here first.

Are we being too cynical? Is this the OnePlus 7? Let us know what you think on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.