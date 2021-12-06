All the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 models have leaked

A new leak has revealed what the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus and S8 Ultra tablets will look like.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 line is expected to launch at the beginning of next year in January, but it seems that we’ve already gotten a sneak peek at what design the new tablets might take. Well-known Twitter leaker Evleaks revealed what the three new tablets could look like at launch.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

The picture above shows off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, which is the first tablet in the S8 line-up. This model has a pretty thick bezel surrounding the screen but it does away with the notched display that features elsewhere.

The only model that shows off a notched screen is the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, since it’s expected to feature dual cameras on both the rear and the front of the device. The camera sensors are anticipated to be 8-megapixels and 5-megapixels in the front, with a thinner bezel than the other two models. You can check out the leak of the Tab S8 Ultra just below.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus looks very similar to the vanilla model, with the same thicker bezel and no notch to be seen. The main difference between the models is the size; with the Tab S8 expected to be an 11-inch LCD display, the S8 Plus with a 12.4-inch OLED display and finally the Tab S8 Ultra with a 14.6-inch OLED screen.

The OLED panel will no doubt be a massive improvement over the LCD option, as it should be able to better achieve deeper blacks and more vibrant colours. All tablets should have a 120Hz refresh rate however, which will make them smoother and more fluid to use than tablets with a lower refresh rate, like the entry-level iPad 9.

Information beyond the design of the Tab S8 line-up is scarce, but we can expect to see even more leaks and rumours floating around before the official release next year.

Also, it’s important to keep in mind that none of this information has been confirmed by Samsung itself, so the final tablet models may look a little different when they’re released.