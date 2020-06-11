We’ve been waiting months to finally catch a glimpse of what games will really look like on the next generation of consoles, and tonight finally granted our wishes.

The Future of Gaming showcase provided an unparalleled look at the world of PS5, showcasing a number of exclusive blockbusters and third-party bangers in development for the upcoming console’s launch and beyond.

This spells a hugely exciting future for the platform and arguably leaves Xbox Series X in the dust when it came to showcasing what PS5 will be bringing to the table later this year. Trusted Reviews has compiled all the biggest games you need to know about.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

While it doesn’t appear to be a fully-fledged sequel to Insomniac’s fantastic open-world adventure, it will be a more than suitable launch title for PlayStation 5 as you step into the shoes of Miles Morales. Blessed with powers during the first game, it seems our young hero will be brought to the forefront as he fights an assortment of villains across Manhattan.

Horizon: Forbidden West

Horizon: Forbidden West looks a positively gorgeous sequel and it closed off the big event, showcasing what Guerrilla Games will be capable of with the power of PlayStation 5. Aloy returns as our lead heroine, travelling west where plenty of gorgeous lands and environments await, simply begging to be explored. Given how gorgeous and ambitious the first game was, we can’t wait to see how this one looks and plays on PS5.

Demon’s Souls Remake

This one has been rumoured for a while, and now we finally have confirmation that FromSoftware’s iconic Demon’s Souls is being remade as a launch title for PS5. Helmed by Bluepoint Games, the entire experience has been enhanced with modern visuals, improved gameplay and a few extra bells and whistles for good measure. It’s the one Soulsborne title millions have missed out on, and that changes later this year.

Resident Evil 8

Resident Evil 8 (or Village, if you’re so inclined) is the next entry in Capcom’s survival horror franchise, carrying on the story established in the seventh installment. It will see the return of traditional zombies alongside new enemies such as evil witches, strange cults and even werewolves. It’s both a brave departure for the franchise and perfectly campy, which means we can’t wait to play it.

Hitman 3

IO Interactive’s acclaimed stealth adventure series is closing off the”World of Assasination” series in January 2021 with a brand-new title coming to next-gen consoles. Hitman 3 will conclude the gripping narrative we’ve been following for a number of years as Agent 47 ventures to a variety of new locales to take out his targets. Dubai was one major location showcased in the reveal trailer, with many more to be unveiled in the months to come.

Gran Turismo 7

Polyphony Digital’s iconic racing series is making a long-awaited comeback with Gran Turismo 7 on PS5, delivering a driving sim that fans have been waiting for. While Gran Turismo Sport was an enjoyable affair, it lacked the depth and challenge we’d come to expect from the PlayStation series. With any luck, this new installment will improve upon those errors and bring the franchise back into the limelight.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Insomniac Games came to the PS5 reveal with a double whammy of titles, since it is also working on Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart for the PlayStation 5. Built from the ground up for Sony’s new console, this charming platfoming adventure will take full advantage of PlayStation 5 to showcase breathtaking visuals, ambitious gameplay mechanics and the largest world we’ve ever seen from the franchise.

