Halo Infinite

We’ve already had a sneaky update on Halo Infinite, so it was no surprise that the official launch date for the game is December 8, just in time for Christmas.

A new trailer was also released, showing the multiplayer content that will be playable at launch. Some bad news for Halo fans was revealed too, as the game won’t include the very popular co-op campaign mode or Forge mode on release, as they’ll be arriving three and six months after the launch date, respectively.

For any Halo fans that haven’t upgraded to the Xbox Series X yet, Microsoft is launching a special edition console and controller just for Halo, which will cost you £479.99.

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Sledgehammer revealed that it’s working on the latest instalment of the Call of Duty franchise, and Gamescom was the perfect place to show off the gameplay.

You can check out the almost 10 minutes of uninterrupted gameplay from the single-player campaign mode below, which shows off more grounded WWII action in classic COD fashion. The game will launch on November 5.

Horizon Forbidden West

It was sad news for Horizon fans, as it was announced that Horizon: Forbidden West will be delayed until next year. The rumours were confirmed during the Gamescom Opening Night, with the new release date being set to February 22.

The good news is now Guerrilla Games has more time to make this a worthy sequel, and pre-orders will be opening up on September 2. Plus, if you’re still playing the original Horizon Zero Dawn game, it just got a patch to run at 60fps on the PS5.

Midnight Suns

XCOM developer Firaxis is making a brand new Marvel game, just in time for Phase Four. The game is called Midnight Suns and will be a tactical RPG, giving players the ability to create and customise their very own superhero to play in-game.

The cast seems very broad and features some pretty popular characters, so should be perfect for any Marvel fanatics out there. The gameplay trailer is expected to drop on September 1 and the game should be available to buy in March next year.

Death Stranding Directors Cut

While it’s not actually a director cut of the 2019 classic Death Stranding, this new instalment seems to be expanding on ideas from the original game while adding next-gen improvements, new content and some quality of life improvements.

Gamescom showed off the extended preview trailer – which you can watch below – and revealed that the release date for Death Stranding Directors Cut should be on September 24.

Saints Row

Saints Row is getting the reboot treatment. The open-world action game will be coming out next year and is simply called Saints Row. We’re sure that won’t cause any confusion.

Luckily, it seems that everyone will be able to check out the new game, as it will be available to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One and on PC. You can pre-order the game now.

This sillier and more upbeat version of Grand Theft Auto will be launching on February 25.

Lego Star Wars

Who doesn’t love a classic Lego game? For anyone old enough to remember the good old days where all blockbuster movies got the Lego treatment, this new Star Wars game could be for you.

The Skywalker Saga looks to cover all nine of the main films and is as adorable as you would expect. It should be dropping sometime next Spring.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

The Super Monkey ball franchise is really cataloguing a lot of our favourite characters as now Sega has announced that Persona 5’s own Morgana will be getting in on the action as a DLC character.

Banana Mania will be available to buy on October 5, but Persona fans will have to wait a little longer for Morgana, as she’ll be appearing in-game on November 5.

Shredders Revenge

Another one for the people chasing some nostalgia, Shredders Revenge is a retro game that calls back to the arcade era side-scroll beat ’em ups we all loved as kids.

The big announcement here was that another character will be joining the four Turtles: April O’Neil, resident human and computer scientist, will be available to play in the game.

Shredders Revenge will be available to play on the PC and Switch sometime next year.

Splitgate

Splitgate has gotten some positive buzz recently due to the Halo-like combat and Portal-esque gameplay mechanics. During Gamecom, it was announced that the game’s open beta will be extended.

Season 0 will become available, with free updates now ready to download, and the multiplayer shooter will now be adding new features, such as a Battle Pass that can be purchased and completed for in-game rewards.

There is also a new impressive looking map and some close combat game modes to dig your teeth into.

New World

Amazon has been working on its very own MMO, New World, which received some great feedback after its first closed beta.

Thankfully, more people will be able to check out the game very soon, as the open beta was announced for September 9. So mark your calendars, and check out the trailer below