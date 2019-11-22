Microsoft has released a range of ‘Quest’ features for players with Xbox Game Pass. The features will be fully released on December 19 but Xbox Insiders can try them out now.

Xbox posted on its official blog, Xbox Wire: “We’re excited to bring you into the next chapter of Xbox Game Pass Quests, where members get rewarded with Microsoft Rewards points for playing the games they love.

“There are more than 80 Quests available that repeat daily, weekly and monthly! If you’re an Xbox Insider, you can now try a preview of our new Xbox Game Pass Quest features through December 19, 2019.”

This sounds similar to the trophy system on Playstation consoles, or the pre-existing Xbox achievement system, but they go beyond games with the added incentive of Microsoft Reward points being awarded on completion of quests.

Here’s how you can get started with Xbox Game Pass Quests…

“Head to the Xbox Game Pass tab on your Xbox One console to check out your Quests. You can start completing Quests by following the tasks outlined for each one, track your progress and claim points on your console. Later this week, you will be able to view quests, track progress and claim points for Quests via the Xbox Game Pass mobile app.”

Now, there are more ways to earn rewards in games and outside of them. Xbox have added incentives for simply logging into the Game Pass mobile app. So, if you’re absolutely desperate for some Microsoft Rewards Points, and you have Game Pass, then it just got easier to get your hands on them.

Essentially, this move looks like an attempt to gameify everything on Xbox with better incentives. If you’re already paying for Game Pass, then Xbox can afford to offer you slightly better incentives.

While simple things like logging into an app will get you points, better achievements will bag you more points. For example, logging into the app is +15 points, where Earning an achievement in any Game Pass game is +50.

Honestly, it’s hard to get too excited about this development. But if you’re a frequent Game Pass customer and player, it will be good to get some Reward Points back on your investment.

