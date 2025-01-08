These are all the laptops announced running Nvidia RTX 5090 chips

CES has kicked off 2025 with a bang, with a range of announcements including Nvidia’s new RTX 50 series GPU collection and a whole host of new laptops running the powerful new components.

That includes the top-end RTX 5090, an impressively powerful GPU with a whopping 10,496 CUDA cores that almost mirrors the desktop-level RTX 5080, which is set to come to a slew of high-end laptops from brands including Dell, Razer, Acer, Asus and MSI from March.

But with so many laptop-themed CES 2025 announcements, it’s difficult to tell which laptops will offer the premium RTX 5090 specifically – so we’ve listed them all right here for you, complete with release information where available.

Alienware Area 51 (16 & 18 inch)

Keen to hit the ground running with Nvidia’s new GPU collection, Dell’s new Alienware Area 51 gaming laptops – available with 16 and 18-inch screens – offer the top-end RTX 5090 with up to an Intel Core Ultra 285HX processor depending on the configuration you opt for.

Elsewhere, the chassis has been redesigned to boost airflow by 37% while being quieter, and there are new aesthetic highlights including an underglow beneath the keyboard cast in addition to RGB lighting beneath the keys themselves.

The RTX 5090-equipped Alienware Area 51 laptops are set to go on sale later in Q1 2025.

Razer Blade 16

The impressively thin Razer Blade 16 is also getting an RTX 50 series upgrade, with up to an RTX 5090 and 24GB of GDDR7 VRAM alongside AMD’s Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. The latter is almost as big a deal as the former, as it’s the first Blade laptop not to be powered by an Intel chipset, following a wider trend in the laptop space as of late.

Elsewhere, key specs include a QHD+ 240Hz OLED display and a new vapour chamber cooling system that covers more of the motherboard, coupled with a dual-fan design to keep things running smoothly.

Razer has confirmed that the RTX 5090-powered Blade 16 will ship sometime in Q1 2025.

Asus ROG Strix Scar (16 & 18 inch)

Not keen to be left in the cold, Asus has also revealed an update to its popular ROG Strix Scar range, bundling both the 16- and 18-inch models with up to an RTX 5090 alongside the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX processor, up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and 4TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage.

Other features of note include a pixel-packed 1400p mini-LED display with a super smooth 240Hz refresh rate alongside a custom vapour chamber and sandwiched heat sink for improved cooling.

The only downside is that Asus has yet to confirm when exactly we’ll be seeing the RTX 5090-equipped ROG Strix Scar. It’ll likely be in the first few months of 2025 as with other laptops in this list, but we can’t say for certain just yet.

Acer Predator Helios AI (16 & 18 inch)

Acer’s Predator Helios AI laptop range has been upgraded for the RTX 50 series, offering up to an RTX 5090 with an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and even a dedicated NPU.

With the combination of the RTX 5090 and a dedicated NPU, Acer claims that the laptop range offers “premium graphical gaming and AI experiences” with over 150 AI-optimised apps available, including many popular LLMs and image generation tools.

Other key specs include a ceiling of 192GB of RAM and 6TB of PCIe storage for the 18-inch model, while the 16-inch model caps out at 64GB of RAM and 4TB. Elsewhere, there’s improved cooling and Acer’s swappable MagKey 4.0 keyboard.

The 18-inch Acer Predator Helios AI is set to ship in May, while the 16-inch model will follow in June.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i

Lenovo’s top-end Legion Pro 7i is getting the RTX 50 series, with up to an RTX 5090 and up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 257HX powering the premium experience. That’s also coupled with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and a built-in LA1+LA3 chipset for AI-focused tasks.

Despite the laptop’s relatively slim dimensions, it offers an advanced cooling system that allows for up to 250W TDP for boosted graphics performance. Coupled with a 16-inch WQXGA OLED screen and a 240Hz refresh rate, the new Legion Pro 7i could be your next portable gaming powerhouse.

Lenovo has confirmed that the Legion Pro 7i will ship sometime in March.

MSI Titan 18 HX AI

MSI’s top-end gaming laptop has also received an RTX 5090 upgrade, sporting the top-end GPU (or the 5080 if you prefer) alongside the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX with up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM depending on the variant you opt for.

The screen is also exceedingly top-end, sporting an 18-inch Mini LED screen with a 3840 x 2400 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate that should make any task, from gaming to creative work, thoroughly enjoyable on the laptop.

MSI has yet to confirm its release, however, so we could be waiting a while for this one.

MSI Raider 18 HX AI

The MSI Raider 18 HX AI looks a lot like the MSI Titan 18, albeit with more RGBs. The chassis is near-identical aside from the addition of a light-up touchpad and RGB strip on its front, and it comes with many of the same specs – including the RTX 5090 – though you get a choice between the Intel Ultra 275HX or AMD Ryzen 9 995HX3D if you opt for this RGB-emblazoned model.

That also extends to elements like screen tech, offering an identical 18-inch Mini LED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, along with the same ports, battery and cooling as the Titan.

And, just like the Titan, MSI has yet to confirm when exactly the upgraded Raider 18 HX AI will launch in 2025.

MSI Stealth HX AI (16 & 18 inch)

Rounding out MSI’s RTX 5090 collection is the Stealth HX AI, the thinnest and most portable in MSI’s updated offering. It’s available in both 16- and 18-inch configurations and both come with either a 4K 120Hz screen or QHD 240Hz screen, though there is a difference in chipset.

You’ve got the choice between the Intel Ultra 9 275HX or AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 if you go for the larger 18-inch model, while those that opt for the 16-inch Stealth are limited to the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370.

As with other MSI laptops, the company is keeping quiet on potential release timings for now.