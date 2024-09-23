Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

All Google TV devices are getting the new TV Streamer’s best features

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Google TV Streamer media player goes on sale this week, as a long awaited replacement for the Chromecast with Google TV.

However, some of the best new features will also be rolling out to existing devices in the Google TV range, the company has revealed in a new blog post.

Get a further 20% off this 4K Hisense telly

Get a further 20% off this 4K Hisense telly

The reliable, budget-friendly Hisense A6K 50-inch TV with Dolby Vision is further reduced by 20% with the code SEPTSAVE20.

  • eBay
  • Use code SEPTSAVE20
  • £254.38
View Deal

Google says the updates are beginning to roll out today include the new smart home panel that’ll enable users to see control their lights and thermostat and access connected cameras.

Next up are the Gemini AI-generated enhanced overviews of top movies and TV shows. “These overviews include full summaries, audience reviews and season-by-season breakdowns so you can make the perfect choice about what to watch,” Google says in a blog post.

Google TV AI descriptions

There’s also new doorbell notifications if you have a Nest product, enabling you to see who’s ringing your bell without disturbing your telly viewing activities.

Google is also rolling out an improved version of the ambient screensaver that kicks in when your device is inactive. You’ll be able to generate a design using AI with Google Assistant requests like “serene sunset over a tranquil lake reflecting vibrant colours of the sky” or you can just have highlights from your Google Photos accompany your idle moments.

The For You tab is also getting a new sports section that’ll collate all of the live, upcoming and on demand action from your favourite apps. Google is also bringing an updated channel guide for the Google TV Freeplay section that’ll enable users to see what’s on when.

The updates are coming now to all Google TV devices, while the Google TV Streamer is just hours away from release on September 24.

You might like…

Google TV Streamer vs Amazon Fire TV Cube: Comparing the streamers

Google TV Streamer vs Amazon Fire TV Cube: Comparing the streamers

Jessica Gorringe 2 months ago
Google TV Streamer 4K vs Chromecast with Google TV: What’s the difference?

Google TV Streamer 4K vs Chromecast with Google TV: What’s the difference?

Chris Smith 2 months ago
Google TV Streamer 4K vs Apple TV 4K: What’s the difference?

Google TV Streamer 4K vs Apple TV 4K: What’s the difference?

Jessica Gorringe 2 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words