All Google TV devices are getting the new TV Streamer’s best features

The Google TV Streamer media player goes on sale this week, as a long awaited replacement for the Chromecast with Google TV.

However, some of the best new features will also be rolling out to existing devices in the Google TV range, the company has revealed in a new blog post.

Get a further 20% off this 4K Hisense telly The reliable, budget-friendly Hisense A6K 50-inch TV with Dolby Vision is further reduced by 20% with the code SEPTSAVE20. eBay

Use code SEPTSAVE20

£254.38 View Deal

Google says the updates are beginning to roll out today include the new smart home panel that’ll enable users to see control their lights and thermostat and access connected cameras.

Next up are the Gemini AI-generated enhanced overviews of top movies and TV shows. “These overviews include full summaries, audience reviews and season-by-season breakdowns so you can make the perfect choice about what to watch,” Google says in a blog post.

There’s also new doorbell notifications if you have a Nest product, enabling you to see who’s ringing your bell without disturbing your telly viewing activities.

Google is also rolling out an improved version of the ambient screensaver that kicks in when your device is inactive. You’ll be able to generate a design using AI with Google Assistant requests like “serene sunset over a tranquil lake reflecting vibrant colours of the sky” or you can just have highlights from your Google Photos accompany your idle moments.

The For You tab is also getting a new sports section that’ll collate all of the live, upcoming and on demand action from your favourite apps. Google is also bringing an updated channel guide for the Google TV Freeplay section that’ll enable users to see what’s on when.

The updates are coming now to all Google TV devices, while the Google TV Streamer is just hours away from release on September 24.