Alienware’s Concept Nyx is a clever twist on the likes of Google Stadia

Alienware has revealed a new concept device for CES 2022, which is effectively a gaming system that allows multiple users to stream their game simultaneously on different devices.

It’s called Concept Nyx and the idea behind it is to make it possible to access all of your favourite PC titles on any smart device in your home and switch between them at a moment’s notice. Think of it like a cloud-solution such as Google Stadia, but the hardware you’re streaming from is inside your home instead of a faraway server room.

Since the processing is all done locally, Dell claims that this method should lower latency, increase bandwidth and make games more responsive overall when compared with cloud gaming. Alienware also believes that multiplayer latency could reach single-digit milliseconds by going down this route.

You’ll be able to access your own game library on Concept Nyx via an app on a huge range of smart devices, including laptops, smartphones and smart TVs.

Concept Nyx device streaming games to the smart TV besides it

But what’s the advantage of Concept Nyx compared to, you know, just using a standard gaming PC? As Alienware explains, Concept Nyx allows you to play CyberPunk 2077 on your bedroom PC, before passing the controller down to your roommate to continue the game on the living room TV. At the same time one of your friends could be competing in Rocket League on their tablet, while the other plays Minecraft on their phone – all in the same home.

Alienware is also looking to make it possible for you to access all of your games from a single central library, regardless of where you actually purchased them. It’s currently unclear which PC game libraries are supported, although we assume all the major digital stores such as Steam and Epic Games Store will be onboard.

The R&D project comes via the Dell subsidiary’s Experience Innovation Group, who also happened to be the brains behind the Alienware X Series and Concept UFO.

Right now, Concept Nyx is – as you might have guessed from the name – still just a concept. This means you shouldn’t expect to see Alienware release the device in the near future and there won’t be any mention of how much this could cost. However, it does give us an exciting early look at what the brand is working on and what PC gaming could potentially look like in the future.