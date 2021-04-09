Alienware has just unveiled its latest m15 laptop: the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5. Here’s everything you need to know about the new gaming notebook.

Dell’s gaming subsidiary announced the R5 this week, with the standout feature being its AMD Ryzen processor and Nvidia GeForce graphics. In fact, the notebook will be the first to pack an AMD processor in over a decade.

Read on to discover everything you need to know about the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5, including what it looks like, how powerful it is and when you’ll be able to buy it.

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 release date – When will it be available?

The Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 will be available to buy in the US from April 20. The company has yet to announce a UK release date.

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 pricing – How much does it cost?

Prices for the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition start at $1793.98. Alienware has yet to release UK or EU pricing, but that comes out at about £1307/€1508.

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 design – What does it look like?

The m15 Ryzen Edition R5 offers refresh rates up to 360Hz, making it Alienware’s fastest 15-inch notebook yet. Display options span from FHD 165Hz to QHD 240Hz and FHD 360Hz, with all three earning low blue-light technology TUV certification and the latter two offering support for Nvidia G-Sync and Advanced Optimus technology.

The R5 features Alienware’s new Silky-Smooth High-Endurance paint finish, giving the laptop a stain-resistant design and a premium feel. The notebook also features Alienware’s new Dark Core feature, which darkens the interior shade of the laptop to lower distractions when you need to focus.

Gamers can also choose to opt for Alienware’s ultra-low profile mechanical keyboard. The keyboard, which has been co-developed with Cherry MX, boasts a 15 million keystroke lifecycle, 1.8mm key travel, N-key rollover technology and per-key customisable RGB lighting.

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 specs – How powerful is it?

The Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5’s headline feature is its processor and graphics pairing. The R5 marks the first Alienware laptop powered by an AMD processor and Nvidia graphics since the Aurora mALX in 2007.

After 14 years, Alienware users can choose from up to AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series mobile processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs for their configuration.

The R5 is also the first 15-inch Alienware notebook to offer 3200Mhz DDR4 memory, meaning gamers can upgrade their memory with two SO-DIMM slots.

The notebook is fitted with Alienware Cryo-tech cooling technology, which uses load-balanced copper heat pipes and liquid-crystal polymer fans to improve performance.

As far as other specs go, all configurations include Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1250 wireless, a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port, a HDMI 2.1 port to support 4K/120Hz external displays, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 port and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port.

For more on gaming notebooks, make sure to check out our guides to the best gaming laptops and the best PC games. You can also visit our breakdowns of the best gaming CPUs and graphics cards, if you're looking to upgrade your PC.