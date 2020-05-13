Alienware m15 R3: Release date, price, specs and design

Dell has announced the Alienware m15 R3, which is set to become the 2020 iteration of the company’s slim-line gaming laptops.

The Alienware M15 R3 will feature the latest and greatest specs including Intel’s 10th Generation H-Series mobile processors and Nvidia’s RTX Super graphics cards.

New 300Hz panels also boast astonishingly speedy refresh rates to ensure this laptop flaunts eSport credentials. Alienware has also fitted in a Cyro-Tech cooling system which should apparently deliver “proper airflow and heat dissipation”.

For a more detailed look at the Alienware m15 R3, check out all the specs, design features and release information below, and keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for the eventual review.

Related: Best Gaming Laptops 2020

Alienware m15 R3 release date – When will it launch?

The Alienware m15 R3 is set to launch on the 21 May in the UK and US.

The 17-inch version, Alienware m17 R3, will also hit stores on this date.

Alienware m15 R3 price – How much will it cost?

The Alienware m15 R3 will see a starting price of £1349. However, that will see entry-level specs such as an Intel Core i5-10300H processor and Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti graphics card.

With specs climbing all the way up to an Intel Core i9-10980HK and Nvidia RTX 2080 Super (plus everything in between) then prices are going to fluctuate dramatically depending on the configuration.

Meanwhile, the 17-inch model will see a starting price of £1599 and shares the same spec options as its smaller sibling.

Alienware m15 R3 specs – How powerful will it be?

The Alienware m15 has a large number of configurations, with lots of component options from the likes of Intel, Nvidia and AMD.

Dell is offering you to pick from an i5, i7 and i9 Intel Core H-Series processor from Intel’s 10th Generation family. Unfortunately for AMD fans, there are no Ryzen processors available here, but Intel’s chips offer superb frequencies which are ideal for gaming.

There are a lot of graphics cards to choose from here, including Nvidia’s affordable Full HD optimised GTX 16 Series, as well as its ray tracing capable RTX GPUs, including the more powerful Super variants. Alternatively, you configure the Alienware laptop with AMD’s Radeon RX 5500M graphics card, but this is bizarrely the only Radeon option available.

Alienware m15 Alienware m17 Display Up to 15.6-inch OLED,

(3840 x 2160) Up to 17.3-inch,

(3840 x 2160) Refresh rate Up to 300Hz Up to 300Hz Processor Up to Intel Core i9-10980HK Up to Intel Core i9-10980HK RAM 32GB DDR4 (2666 MHz) 32GB DDR4 (2666 MHz) Graphics Card Up to RTX 2080 Super Up to RTX 2080 Super Storage Up to 4TB SSD (RAID0) Up to 4TB SSD (RAID0) Dimensions 360 x 276 x 19.9 mm 400 x 294 x 22.5 mm Weight From 2.1kg From 2.5kg

The Alienware m15 has a slew of options available in other specs categories too, with up to a whopping 32GB of DDR4 RAM and a colossus 4TB SSD option. These will most likely come at an eye-watering price, but there are plenty of cheaper options here too. The range on offer is absolutely staggering, allowing you to customise the laptop to your ideal performance and price point.

The Alienware m17 offers identical specs in terms of performance but sadly doesn’t offer an OLED panel with the 4K display as the 15-inch version does. If you’re planning on opting for a Full HD laptop though, then that won’t be an issue as they are limited to LCD screen technology.

How does the Alienware m15 compare to other gaming laptops? You’ll have to wait for our review to find out, as we will put the system through various benchmark tests. Judging solely on the spec sheet though, this laptop looks very impressive.

Related: Dell XPS 13 2020

Alienware m15 R3 design – How will it look?

Dell / Alienware have said very little in regards to the m15’s appearance, with photos suggesting the design is unchanged from the 2019 iteration.

This is no surprise, with Alienware only giving the laptop an aesthetic makeover last year to fit in with the sci-fi styling of the other systems in the range.

There are plenty of ports onboard this laptop too, including Type-A USB, Thunderbolt 3, HDMI, Mini-Display Port, Ethernet and a microSD card reader. The laptop will also support WiFi 6 for speedier network connection with compatible routers.

Deputy Computing Editor Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focussed on everything computer-related, giving him a v…