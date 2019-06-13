Alienware m15 and m17 gaming laptops beam down in UK stores

The new Alienware m15 and m17 gaming laptops from Dell are now available to buy in the UK.

Debuting a couple of weeks back at Computex 2019, the new-version Alienware m15 and m17s take design cues from the previous Alienware gaming laptop – slender, svelte cases with a swish sci-fi finish – and add 9th gen Intel CPUs and 16 Series and 20 Series Nvidia graphics cards to the mix.

In terms of specs and options, both the Alienware m15 and Alienware m17 offer similar levels of processing power and performance – the only major difference is the display size, with the Alienware m15’s display measuring 15.6-inches diagonally, and the Alienware m17 measuring 17-inches.

Processor options range from Intel Core i5-9300H CPUs on the entry level Alienwares, more powerful Core i7-9750Hs sitting in the mid-range options, and at the top end of the scale, powerful Core i9 CPUs – the Core i9-9880H and Core i9-9980HK.

Graphics options range from Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 at the start and the more powerful GTX 1660 Ti, as well as, at the higher end, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, RTX 2070 and RTX 2080.

Those entry level models will be more than powerful enough to run battle royale shooters like Fortnite and Apex Legends, but those wanting to run more demanding titles should shell out for the i7 and i9 options, with at least an RTX 2070.

Despite the increase in size, at the higher end of the scale, there’s not so much difference – prices start at £1349 for the cheapest Alienware m15, and £3399 for the most expensive. The Alienware m17s start at £1899 and go all the way up to £3329.

In all cases, you get 256GB of storage (a PCIe M.2 SSD) as standard, with the option to go all the way up to 2TB. If you want even more space, you can have two SSDs of the same size in a RAID 0 format.

Naturally, whacking in more storage sees prices soar – at the most expensive, taking two 2TB SSDs for a combined 4TB can see you adding an extra £1400 onto the bill. Something tells us most folks won’t be going for that, and thankfully, there are more sensible pricing options, such as getting 512GB on the cheapest Alienware m15 for an additional £150.