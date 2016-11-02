Alienware 13 gaming laptop gets a ‘VR-ready’ makeover

Alienware has unveiled a a new “VR ready” version of the Alienware 13 gaming laptop, which it claims it “the world’s first 13-inch VR notebook”.

The Dell-owned gaming brand has given a hardware revamp to the beefy Alienware 13, replacing the old Nvidia 900 series ‘M’ processors with the new Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 desktop-class GPU. That means it should be more than capable of supporting virtual reality content on both the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

Alienware has also packed in new Intel Core i7 processors, which were previously unavailable on the only Alienware 13. And there’s also an optional OLED display configuration, if you’ve got the money to spare. There are four different versions of the Alienware 13 in total, the cheapest of which costs $1,119. The base model features:

Intel Core i5-6300HQ CPU

8GB DDR4 RAM

13.3-inch HD display

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB GDDR5)

180GB SSD

And the most expensive version is $2,099, which features:

Intel Core i7-6700HQ CPU

16GB DDR4 RAM

13.3-inch QHD OLED display

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB GDDR5)

512GB SSD

Other improvements include the addition of an infrared camera that supports Microsoft’s Windows Hello facial recognition technology, and a move from a 51 Watt hour battery to a 76 Watt hour battery. We don’t have battery life specifics unfortunately, but in a press release, Alienware wrote: “Alienware wants you to experience the new levels of performance and incredible features, as well as remarkable battery life when travelling.”

The other point to note is that the new Alienware 13 comes equipped with the new Alienware TactX keyboard, boasting “newly optimised” RGB LEDs for better keyboard backlighting. Each key has 2.2mm of travel, which Alienware describes as “gaming-grade”, and they’re all steel re-inforced to withstand 10 million keystrokes.

You’ll be able to bag the new Alienware 13 starting on November 1 in the US, on November 10 in Europe, and on November 21 in China.

What do you think of the new Alienware 13? Let us know in the comments.