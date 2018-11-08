Alexa arrives for all Windows 10 users today – here’s how to get it

Amazon’s Alexa assistant is now available to download for all Windows 10 devices. The voice-powered AI assistant can be nabbed for free today, from the Windows Store.

PC users in the UK, US and Germany can now ask Alexa what’s on their calendar, play music, read the news and control smart home gadgets. Most of the audio functionality we’re accustomed to with Amazon Echo speakers will be available. It can read an Audible book, can tell users the weather, create lists, answer questions and more.

However, PC users will also get the benefit of visual responses from Alexa, effectively turning the Windows 10 PC into a smart display of sorts.

There are a few things missing through. There’s no support for Spotify, Pandora, voice calling and video. Amazon says more PC-specific capabilities will be added early next year, but didn’t offer any specifics.

All PCs with Intel-based x64 and x86 hardware, running the April 2018 Windows 18 update, will be able to run the app natively. ARM-based devices will need to run it through an emulator. The launch on the Windows Store follows its early arrival on a number of Alexa built-in Windows 10 PCs from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo.

Those laptops and desktops support the Alexa wake word, but most everyone else will need to use a button within the app, or create a keyboard shortcut to summon the assistant. Alexa will (sort of) play nice with Microsoft’s own Cortana assistant, while Alexa is also available on the Xbox One.

If you’re hoping to download Alexa today, head to the Windows Store and a quick search should point you in the right direction. Otherwise, you can just follow this web link.

Have you summoned Alexa to your PC? Are you happy enough with Cortana? Share your early impressions @TrustedReviews on Twitter.