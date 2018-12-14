Amazon Alexa skills heading to Bluesound BluOS platform

Products on the BLuOS platform, which includes Bluesound, NAD and DALI, are set to receive Amazon Alexa skills.

Lenbrook International, owner of the Bluesound and NAD Electronics brands, has announced that its BluOS platform will receive its first set of Amazon Alexa skills. Those who use BluOS compatible products from Bluesound, NAD and DALI speakers will benefit from voice activated operation of their music from any Amazon Echo speaker.

Said products won’t be able to receive voice commands directly from the user, however. Instead, voice commands will go through BluVoice, a voice control interface that acts as an intermediary between a BluOS device and a compatible voice assistant. Users will be able to control playback of their music through phrases such as “Alexa, ask BluVoice to play preset 1 in the study,” or “Alexa, ask BluVoice to play new songs on Tidal”.

As well as that, users will be able to use Alexa voice control to play and pause music, skip back and forth and toggle shuffle play on and off. Inputs can be switched on any of the BluOS players and depending on which music service is being listened to, users can ask which track has been queued up next, what album the track is from and who the performing artist is.

Andrew Haines, BluOS Product Manager at Lenbrook International said, “voice control has been on the BluOS roadmap for some time, but we wanted to ensure that we delivered the most flexible approach for all of our customers. Externally integrating an Alexa Skill for BluOS is the first of many collaborations with the major voice platforms, ultimately giving BluOS users unrivalled choice in which voice system they use to control their music.”

Amazon Alexa skill integration for the BluOS platform has been pencilled in for a release on January 15th, 2019.

