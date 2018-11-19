Skype calling is Alexa’s newest skill – here’s how to enable on Echo devices

Amazon Alexa devices will be able to make Skype voice and video calls starting this week. Display-free Echo devices will be able to make VoIP audio calls by commanding Alexa, while owners of the Echo Show will also be able to make and receive video calls too.

Once the two services are linked, Echo owners will simply be able to say “Alexa, call Dad on Skype,” or “Alexa, pick up” to grab an incoming call. The assistant can also be used to call specific phone numbers that may not be saved in your contacts.

Those with compatible Alexa devices can use the Alexa app to set up the integration. Head to Settings > Communication > Skype and sign in using the Microsoft account details you use for Skype. Microsoft also advises using the latest version of the Skype app to ensure the best calling experience.

Related: Best Alexa Skills

As a bonus for those linking Alexa with Skype, there’ll be 100 minutes of free calls per months for two months upon completing the integration.

The functionality is compatible with the first and second-gen Echo and Echo Plus, as well as the second and third-get Echo Dot. Skype video calls can be made on a first and second-gen Echo Show. Skype’s announcement doesn’t make clear whether the Echo Spot can be used for Skype video calls as well as audio calls, but we’ve reached out for clarification.

The integration comes as Microsoft and Amazon tighten their alliances. Just last week, Alexa integration came to Windows 10 devices via a dedicated app. PC users in the UK, US and Germany can now ask Alexa what’s on their calendar, to play music, read the news and control smart home gadgets.

Is Microsoft enabling Alexa to take the lead at the expense of its own Cortana assistant? Does an Amazon and Microsoft alliance make sense to counter the Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri? Drop us a line with your thoughts @TrustedReviews on Twitter.