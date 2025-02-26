Alexa Plus means the 2014 Amazon Echo speaker is finally outdated

Amazon finally announced the Alexa Plus generative AI update to the trusty voice assistant, but it won’t be available to all Amazon Echo device owners.

In fact, those loyal customers who’re still rocking the first generation Amazon Echo speakers will need to upgrade it they’re to make use of the smarter and more conversational assistant.

In a Q&A page published after the announcement (via The Verge) Amazon revealed the vast majority of Echo devices will have access to Alexa Plus. However, there are some exceptions when it comes to “certain older generation” Echos.

It also seems that devices with Alexa built-in – meaning the thousands of devices made by third-party manufacturers won’t have access. Those without Echo-branded devices will, at least be able to “try” the Alexa Plus assistant on the Fire TV or Fire Tablet devices, via the Alexa app or through a web browser. Presumably the latter won’t be the full-fat experience and will be designed to entice users onto buying compatible devices.

The company wrote: “When you get access to Alexa+ by owning or purchasing an Echo Show 8, 10, 15 or 21, it will be available on all Echo devices, with the exception of certain older generation Echo devices like Echo Dot 1st Gen, Echo 1st Gen, Echo Plus 1st Gen, Echo Tap, Echo Show 1st Gen, Echo Show 2nd Gen, and Echo Spot 1st Gen, where you can continue to use the original Alexa.

“You’ll also be able to try Alexa+ on your web browser, the Alexa app, compatible Fire TVs and Fire tablets. This experience is not currently supported on Alexa Built-in devices and Amazon Astro, however we look forward to expanding Alexa+ to additional devices in the future.”

We’re looking forward to giving Alexa Plus a try.