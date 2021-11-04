‘Alexa, move my music’ lets your tunes follow you anywhere

Amazon has added a slew of new features to its Alexa voice assistant, including the ability to have music follow you around the home.

If you have multiple Echo or Alexa-enabled speakers around the domicile, you can ask Alexa to move that music to a new room, as you wander around.

The command “Alexa, move my music to the kitchen” will ensure the music is transfered, provided you have your speakers categorised by rooms within the Alexa app.

Likewise, it’ll be possible to move music from a speaker when you leave the home, if you own the Echo Buds or Echo Auto.

In the round-up of features added last month, Amazon says: “Simply put in your Echo Buds, connect them to your phone and say, “Alexa, move my music here.” You can also take your music with you on your next drive. Just say, “Alexa, pause” to the Echo device playing music in your home, connect Echo Auto to your phone once in your car, and say, “Alexa, resume music.””

Beyond that, you can move audio between groups or just say “Alexa resume radio here”, after pausing the audio in one room and walking to another.

Elsewhere, Alexa also supports Netflix’s Play Something shuffle feature in the United States and Canada, provided viewers have a Fire TV device in their home entertainment arsenal.

“From the Fire TV home screen, just use your Alexa Voice remote and say, “Alexa, Play Something on Netflix” and Netflix will launch a show or movie you might enjoy,” Amazon explains.

Users will be able to ask “Alexa what are my deals” ahead of Black Friday too. Alexa users will also access a new Automotive portion of the Alexa app in the United States, which is designed for driving.