Amazon Alexa down in the UK on Christmas Day – blanket outages reported

The Amazon Alexa personal assistant went on strike on Christmas Day, according to scores of users in the UK.

The Down Detector website reported peak complaints of 2,183, just as many new Amazon Echo users across the nation would be setting up their new smart home device. The outage map is showing hotspots across Western Europe too (via Thurrott).

The outage began at 9:52am on Christmas morning according to the Down Detector Twitter account. Issues lasted throughout the morning, but at the time of writing everything seems to be up and running again.

According to users on social media, the personal assistant is refusing to acknowledge voice requests on a wide range of compatible devices, including the Sonos One which offers third-party supprrt for Alexa.

It’s possible the mighty load of requests from new device owners caused the platform to crash, but Amazon is yet to publicly comment on the outage.

We’ll update this report – in between sips of sherry – if Amazon stops eating long enough to address the situation.

