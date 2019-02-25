Alcatel 3 and 3L are budget Android phones taking on the Moto G7

In addition to brand owner TCL touting new foldable DragonHinge phone concepts, three new budget Alcatel Android phones, have been announced at MWC 2019.

The Alcatel 3, 3L, and 1S are all priced under the £200 mark and could be good bargain alternatives to the recently-launched Moto G7 range.

The Alcatel 3 is the most powerful phone of the bunch, boasting a 5.9-inch HD+ (1600×900) resolution screen, with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a dual-lens main camera with 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors, which will let you apply psuedo bokeh effects to pictures, and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies.

It’s powered by an unnamed eight-core Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU and will be available in 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage versions, both with microSD slots for extra room – these will be priced around €159 and €189 respectively in Europe, which converts to £138 and £165 based on current rates.

The Alcatel 3L features many of the same specs – same display size and resolution, same camera set-up. Running the show is a quad-core Snapdragon, so performance won’t be quite as good, and keeping everything running throughout the day is a 3500mAh battery. The 3L will run Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box but an upgrade to Android 9.0 Pie is due to land mid-2019. Priced at €139 (converting to a very reasonable-sounding £120 based on current rates), the Alcatel could end up being a surprise hit.

Even more friendly on the wallet is the Alcatel 1S range, which will start at €109 (converting to £95 currently). This features a smaller display (5.5-inches), but will feature the same resolution (1600×900) and a more common 18:9 aspect ratio – so the screen benefits from higher pixel density right away.

The Alcatel 1S’s main camera features a dual-lens set-up, but with smaller sensors – 13 and 2-megapixels. Storage-wise, there’s 32GB, which you can bulk up with a microSD card, and 3GB of RAM.

Need a cheap and cheerful Android phone for festivals, general back-up or you plain don't care about fancy phones with five cameras and bendy screens? Alcatel's got your back