 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Alan Wake 2 is finally confirmed, and will launch in 2023

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Remedy has announced that it’s working on Alan Wake 2, with the sequel penned in for a 2023 launch.

This means there will be a 13-year gap between the original and its sequel, as game studio Remedy only acquired the full rights to Alan Wake from Microsoft as recent as 2019.

Alan Wake 2 was unveiled during the Game Awards 2021, with a brief trailer providing a sneak peek at the upcoming game. The trailer didn’t showcase any gameplay or story details, but Remedy has confirmed it will be the studio’s very first survival horror game.

Sam Lake, Creative Director of Remedy said, “Whereas the first Alan Wake had horror elements in it, it was an action game. Alan Wake 2 is Remedy’s first survival horror game. Our take on the genre. Our opportunity to truly connect the gameplay and the story. It is a deep, layered mystery.”

Remedy also clarified that you don’t need to play the original Alan Wake to fully enjoy the sequel, although it may be useful to flesh out the backstory.

But if you do fancy playing the original, then you’ll be able to do so with the recent remaster. We gave it a 4-star rating out of 5, and said in our verdict: “Alan Wake Remastered is a solid visual update to a classic survival horror game that first debuted on the Xbox 360. Though the gameplay does on occasion feel a little dated by today’s standards, the game’s solid writing and upgraded graphics make it an excellent game nonetheless.”

The upcoming sequel will launch on various platforms, including the PS5, Xbox Series S/X and PC. There’s no word on a Nintendo Switch edition just yet.

Epic Games will publish Alan Wake 2, with a released expected in 2023. That means there’s still a way to go yet, but at least the long-awaited sequel has finally been confirmed.

You might like…

Trusted Recommends: Surface Pro 8, Halo Infinite and Honor 50 impress

Trusted Recommends: Surface Pro 8, Halo Infinite and Honor 50 impress

Max Parker 2 hours ago
Should you buy an ultra short-throw projector?

Should you buy an ultra short-throw projector?

Kob Monney 5 hours ago
Microsoft has renamed Xbox Game Pass for PC players

Microsoft has renamed Xbox Game Pass for PC players

Hannah Davies 5 hours ago
New Star Wars game unveiled at Game Awards 2021

New Star Wars game unveiled at Game Awards 2021

Ryan Jones 6 hours ago
Epic Games announces Rumbleverse, a new battle-royale brawler

Epic Games announces Rumbleverse, a new battle-royale brawler

Ryan Jones 13 hours ago
Instagram Playback: How to create and share your best Stories of 2021

Instagram Playback: How to create and share your best Stories of 2021

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.