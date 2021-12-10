Alan Wake 2 is finally confirmed, and will launch in 2023

Remedy has announced that it’s working on Alan Wake 2, with the sequel penned in for a 2023 launch.

This means there will be a 13-year gap between the original and its sequel, as game studio Remedy only acquired the full rights to Alan Wake from Microsoft as recent as 2019.

Alan Wake 2 was unveiled during the Game Awards 2021, with a brief trailer providing a sneak peek at the upcoming game. The trailer didn’t showcase any gameplay or story details, but Remedy has confirmed it will be the studio’s very first survival horror game.

Sam Lake, Creative Director of Remedy said, “Whereas the first Alan Wake had horror elements in it, it was an action game. Alan Wake 2 is Remedy’s first survival horror game. Our take on the genre. Our opportunity to truly connect the gameplay and the story. It is a deep, layered mystery.”

Remedy also clarified that you don’t need to play the original Alan Wake to fully enjoy the sequel, although it may be useful to flesh out the backstory.

But if you do fancy playing the original, then you’ll be able to do so with the recent remaster. We gave it a 4-star rating out of 5, and said in our verdict: “Alan Wake Remastered is a solid visual update to a classic survival horror game that first debuted on the Xbox 360. Though the gameplay does on occasion feel a little dated by today’s standards, the game’s solid writing and upgraded graphics make it an excellent game nonetheless.”

The upcoming sequel will launch on various platforms, including the PS5, Xbox Series S/X and PC. There’s no word on a Nintendo Switch edition just yet.

Epic Games will publish Alan Wake 2, with a released expected in 2023. That means there’s still a way to go yet, but at least the long-awaited sequel has finally been confirmed.