AKG Price Drop: Y50 Headphones Now Just £49.95 for Today Only

As part of Amazon’s deals of the day, AKG’s stellar Y50 foldable on-ear headphones have been discounted to the low price of just £49.95.

On any other day of the week, you’d expect to pay £69.95 for a pair of Y50s but for today only; you can save a swift £20 on your purchase – getting you fantastic sound quality for less.

If you’ve yet to treat yourself to a pair of AKG headphones then you’ve been missing out. Providing top-notch sound and high-end durability for an affordable price, AKG has been a staple on the headphones scene for decades. Having been bought by Samsung in 2017, AKG is responsible for the improved speaker definition found on Samsung phones in recent years.

Packing a bold design that fits comfortably on your ears, the Y50 headphones received a high 8/10 rating here at Trusted Reviews. In conclusion, we wrote: “The only people we can imagine not getting on with the AKG Y50 are those who detest on-ear headphones and those who can’t stand any artificial bass emphasis. Other than that they have everything you could ask of a portable set: good isolation, decent comfort and style that runs from demure to bold, depending on the colour you pick.”

While the Y50’s bass might seem lacking in comparison to more expensive models, it’s difficult to argue when you’re paying less than £50 for them in the first place.

Checking Amazon’s price history for the product, the Y50’s haven’t received a price drop anywhere near this much in over a year. With that in mind, there’s no telling when the headphones will receive another discount after this deal is over.

If you want to bag a stylish pair of headphones on the cheap, this one-day deal is the perfect offer to go for.

