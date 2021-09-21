Akai’s MPC Studio aims to redefine music production

Akai Professional has announced its latest music production system in the MPC Studio.

With this latest piece of hardware – Akai’s slimmest and most compact production system yet – it aims to offer even more hands-on control over the music production process.

When paired with the MPC2 Desktop Software DAW (Mac and PC), Akai claims the MPC Studio “offers a total creation package for the serious modern beat-maker and music producer.”

Sitting at the heart of the MPC Studio’s operation are the 16 full-size pressure and velocity sensitive RGB-backlit pads with after-touch. They help to optimise performance; playing and recording patterns, as well as notes and chords with “sound precision” with accurate visual display of velocity and pad groupings.

New to the controller is the assignable Touch Strip on the left-hand side, there to help sculpt performances and productions, including the ability to add articulation to a string or guitar instrument: or add modulation or pitch bend to a keyboard synth; control Note Repeat for hi-hats, snares, effects and more.

There’s a full colour LCD display that offers visual feedback, with a dial below to scroll through track names, plugin instrument presets, monitor parameter values or chords and scales,. The intention is to make work more efficient by enabling the user to spend more time and focus on the music they’re creating.

Towards the bottom are dedicated MPC Transport controls, with record and Overdub buttons, plus locate buttons integrated for time saving and precise location spotting across your timeline.

Combined with the MPC2 Desktop Software DAW, Akai says the merging of the hardware and software is seamless. You can make use of plug-in instruments with a wide selection of sound and textures, the AIR Hype Plugin Synthesizer featuring over 1500 presets to choose from.

Akai Professional, Senior Product Manager Dan Gill stated: “We’re truly excited to add the new MPC Studio to the MPC line-up. From beat makers to music creators and songwriters, the MPC Studio offers a serious array of modern production tools to create, produce, mix and master any production. The value of having the MPC2 Desktop Software DAW—which also works as a VST plugin inside any host DAW—makes this an incredibly robust system for any music maker.”

The MPC Studio music production system is available to purchase right now, for MSRP of £229.99 / €269.99.