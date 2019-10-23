Ajax vs Chelsea − Where and when to watch today’s early Champions League kick-off

Chelsea are in action at the Johan Cruyff Arena this evening, where they’ll face last season’s Champions League semi-finalists, Ajax. Be warned though − this is one of two early kick-offs. Our quick guide reveals all you need to know to tune in to Ajax vs Chelsea this evening.

Ajax vs Chelsea kick-off time

Tonight’s game is set to kick off at 5:55pm BST − that’s 6:55pm local time in Amsterdam, where the game is being played.

It’s a really awkward time, and unless you fancy tuning in from the office, be prepared to miss some of the action.

Ajax vs Chelsea TV channel

BT has exclusive broadcast rights for the Champions League in the UK, and Ajax vs Chelsea is being shown on BT Sport 3. You can catch the build-up from 5:15pm.

How to live stream Ajax vs Chelsea − even if you’re not in the UK

You can also live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Sign up to BT Sport today

If you’re a BT customer but you’re away on holiday or business and worried that you might not be able to access BT Sport, a common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country. We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Ajax vs Chelsea − Match preview

Chelsea under Frank Lampard are very much the footballing equivalent of Xiaomi. They’re fresh-faced, offer excellence on a budget, have loads of great options that were little-known at the start of the year, and have been quietly getting on with things while their bigger and more glamorous rivals have sucked up most of the limelight.

There’ll be bags of exciting talent on the field, from both sides. Ajax may have lost Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs De Ligt, but they’ve still got Dusan Tadic, Hakim Ziyech and Donny van de Beek and David Neres, and new signing Quincy Promes looks very good indeed.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will be spearheaded by the outstanding Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount. Unfortunately for the Blues, N’Golo Kante misses out through injury, but on the bright side Ross Barkley is also out of action.

