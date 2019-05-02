AirUnleashed is an AirPower replacement you can actually buy

If you’re reeling from Apple’s decision to cancel the AirPower wireless charging mat, one company is promising to unleash the solution Cupertino’s finest could never get right.

The new AirUnleashed charger is a Qi-certified wireless charger that has space for an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods simultaneously, and unlike Apple’s solution is available to buy now. AirUnleashed is a dead ringer for its ne’er to be released official counterpart, and the makers of the device say its designed disappointed for fanboys (and girls).

We’ll never know how much Apple intended to charge for AirPower, but this one is $99 and offers QuickCharge 2.0 speeds via an iPad adapter. You can buy a compatible QuickCharge 3.0 adapter for $9 to up those charging speeds. Pre-orders are open now with shipping commencing on May 15, with free global shipping.

The device features a divot for the Apple Watch and supports the Series 3 and Series 4 devices. All of the iPhones with wireless charging capabilities (iPhone 8 and up) are compatible, as is the new wirelessly charging AirPods case.`

Apple finally nixed AirPower more than a year after unveiling the wireless charging solution for all of your favourite Apple devices. Speculation had suggested the company had struggled to overcome the technical challenges associated with charging all three devices simultaneously.

“After much effort, we’ve concluded AirPower will not achieve our high standards and we have cancelled the project,” VP of hardware engineering Dan Riccio said in March. “We apologize to those customers who were looking forward to this launch. We continue to believe that the future is wireless and are committed to push the wireless experience forward.”

The new solution doesn’t succeed where Apple failed. It would be hard to imagine those behind AirUnleashed managed to succeed where the might of Apple’s engineering team failed. This one isn’t as advanced as Apple’s proposal, which would have enabled users to place the devices anywhere on the mat to commence charging.

Will you be taking a chance on AirUnleashed to charge your beloved Apple devices? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.