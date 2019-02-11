Apple AirPower may finally arrive this spring with iOS 13 ‘exclusive features’

The long-delayed Apple AirPower wireless charging solution will finally go on sale this spring, if a new rumour is to be believed.

According to a report on Monday, Apple has finally resolved the technical challenges which have prevented a release since the initial announcement way back in September 2017.

Apple had pitched AirPower as an all-singing-all-dancing means of charging an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods all at the same time, but reported setbacks had placed the launch in jeopardy.

Now, mobile retailer MySmartPrice reckons it has the inside scoop on how Apple has finally gotten the accessory ready for consumer use. The report says AirPower will now boast a slightly thicker build than previously expected, due to an 8-7-7 coil configuration.

The site’s sources also say Apple is working on “exclusive features”, which will come into play when iOS 13 is released later this year. Unfortunately, there’s no word on what those features may be.

Today’s report also says Apple is currently filming the television commercials for the charging pad ahead of its belated arrival on the scene. It says the device is likely to retail for around $150, which would represent a more modest tag than some of the early estimates.

A report last month suggested AirPower had finally entered mass production, perhaps signalling the end to what has become a slightly embarrassing saga for Apple. Many observers had openly speculated whether AirPower had been scrapped completely, when mentions of the accessory disappeared from the Apple website last year.

Now it appears AirPower will arrive alongside the next-gen AirPods 2 earbuds, according to this and many other recent reports. It’s a pretty safe bet that the next version of Apple’s truly wireless earbuds will also deliver the charging case that can be replenished wirelessly, which is another long-delayed Apple arrival.

Will AirPower be worth the wait or have you already moved on to another solution to free yourself of cables?