Around a year and a half ago, Apple showed off AirPower, a wireless charging mat capable of powering up AirPods, iPhones and Apple Watches all at the same time, in seemingly any orientation. That was way back in late 2017 − at the launch of the iPhone X. It was supposed to come out in 2018 but didn’t, and we’ve heard nothing about the wireless charging mat from the company since.

Over recent months, we’ve seen rumours claiming that AirPower is finally on the verge of release, but with Apple’s ongoing silence deafening and all references to AirPower vanishing from the company’s website, it’s hard to shake the feeling that the device has been cancelled altogether.

So what’s going on? Read on for everything we know (and don’t know) about AirPower.

AirPower − The latest news

Apple is holding an event on March 25, where it’s expected to focus on its heavily-rumoured TV platform. We had been expecting a bunch of devices to launch alongside it, but Apple has taken us by surprise by quietly announcing the iPad Mini 5, iPad Air (2019), iMac 2019 and AirPods 2 this week.

There’s been no mention of AirPower so far, and we haven’t given up hope of seeing an announcement between now and next Monday. However, the fact it wasn’t mentioned at all as part of the AirPods 2 announcement doesn’t exactly fill us with optimism − especially when that announcement covered a new wireless charging case.

The product page for the new wireless charging case pointedly makes no reference to AirPower. Instead, it reads: “Case can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or with the Lightning connector”.

In September 2018, immediately after the launch of the iPhone XS, almost all references to AirPower were removed from Apple’s website. At the time, the only remaining reference to the device was a picture (above) on a page dedicated to the original AirPods.

Now that the AirPods 2 have been announced, that page has been refreshed. And that picture is gone. Which means AirPower has now been completely wiped from the Apple website.

In short, it doesn’t look promising. And yet there’s still a small sliver of hope. Okay, tiny.

In January, ChargerLab claimed it had heard from a “credible source” that manufacturer Luxshare Precision has “started producing [the] Apple AirPower wireless charging pad” (via MacRumors). Luxshare Precision also manufactures the Apple AirPods.

And in February, MySmartPrice reported that Apple had manage to resolve the technical challenges (more on this in the following section) that were apparently holding AirPower back.

The report claimed that Apple was in the process of Apple filming TV ads for AirPower, and that the charging mat would boast a slightly thicker build than previously expected, due to an 8-7-7 coil configuration. It added that Apple was working on “exclusive features”, which would come into play when iOS 13 is released later this year.

AirPower price and release date

Considering Apple first showed its AirPower mat well over a year ago, many have been left wondering (us included) why it’s taken the company so long to get it onto store shelves.

Reports suggest that the technical challenges associated with making a multi-device wireless charging pad that can charge in any position aren’t trivial. Overheating has been a serious issue during AirPower’s development and it’s apparently the reason the prototype version now supposedly possesses 22 charging coils that can be controlled to deliver power independently. What’s more, Apple’s gone so far as to integrate its own custom chip running a modified version of iOS, with a focus on some advanced form of power management.

As for pricing, based on everything we’ve talked about, it’s likely to be expensive. With that custom coil architecture, custom chipset, tweaked version of iOS, custom power management and the simple fact that it’s a first-party Apple accessory, it’s unlikely to sit beneath the £100/$100 mark.

Apple currently offers the likes of Belkin’s Boost Up wireless charging pad for around £60/$60, but that’s a standard 7.5W single-pad charger. According to the aforementioned MySmartPrice report, AirPower will likely retail for around $150.

How does AirPower work?

AirPower is essentially a fancy wireless charging pad. There are already hundreds of examples of wireless charging pads already out there from a host of manufacturers including Samsung and Belkin.

Depending on the supported device you’re trying to charge wirelessly, it’ll likely adhere to one of two of the most common wireless charging standards out there, PMA or Qi. In the case of the iPhone (from the iPhone 8 onwards), it’s Qi.

Apple’s AirPower mat is a little bit different to a standard wireless charger, which can typically only accommodate a single device at a time. Apple’s solution aims to deliver on the promise of being able to throw your device anywhere on the mat and guarantee that it’ll start charging wirelessly.

What’s more, as seen in the first product images for the AirPower mat last year, you’ll be able to charge multiple devices simultaneously in seemingly any orientation − thanks to the fact that it supposedly contains 22 individual charging coils.

Power is transferred from the charging pad to the battery in the device you want to charge by way of alternating electromagnetic induction, using coils that are designed to emit and receive electromagnetic waves in both the charger and the handset respectively.

There’s every chance that if it is a Qi-based charger, any other device that supports the standard, like the Samsung Galaxy S9, will also be able to charge on Apple’s charger.

Do you think AirPower is dead or alive? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.