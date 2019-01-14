Apple AirPower has finally entered mass production, report claims

The great vanishing act that is the Apple AirPower wireless charging pad might finally be entering mass production, it has been reported.

According to ChargerLab (via MacRumors), it has heard from a “credible source” that manufacturer Luxshare Precision has “already started producing [the] Apple AirPower wireless charging pad”. Luxshare Precision also manufactures the Apple AirPods.

There’s still no word on a release date.

While we certainly hope ChargerLab’s claim is accurate, everything that’s happened (or, more accurately, not happened) since Apple first unveiled the multi-device wireless charging device alongside the iPhone X almost a year and a half ago, has taught us to take everything AirPower related with a large pinch of salt.

In September 2017, Apple said that AirPower would come out in 2018. That failed to happen and worse still, back in September 2018 almost all references to AirPower vanished from Apple’s website.

At the time of publication, the only remaining reference to the device is a picture that sits half way down a page dedicated to the AirPods.

Apple’s AirPower mat is a little bit different to a standard wireless charger, and will be able to charge multiple devices simultaneously in seemingly any orientation thanks to the fact that it supposedly contains 22 individual charging coils.

It’ll likely support the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, any iteration of Apple Watch and the company’s wireless earphones, AirPods… when it eventually makes it to market

Recent reports have suggested that the reason the AirPower is yet to hit the market is that Apple is experiencing serious technical challenges with it, with overheating said to be the number one concern.

