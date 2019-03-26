AirPods 2 packaging shows that AirPower isn’t dead after all

Another Apple keynote speech, another opportunity for AirPower to be mentioned. At last night’s keynote focusing on the company’s plans for news, finance, games and TV, it was ignored as it has been at every Apple event since the 2017 one where it was first announced alongside the iPhone X.

Apple’s wireless charger has had a rocky path. It was supposed to be out by now, but various leaks have pointed to production problems, chiefly related to overheating. Ominously, at one point all references of it seemed to vanish from Apple’s website, barring a single listing in the legal trademarks section – which wasn’t a great endorsement as it also contained references to long-dead terms like iPod socks and Newton.

But now it looks like it’s back on Apple’s radar, and the box for the newly announced AirPods wireless charging case seems to show AirPower in all of its glory. The image at the top of the page, via Mac Rumors, has been verified by a number of other users on Twitter who’ve received their new case early.

And that picture certainly looks a lot like AirPower. The shape is the same, and it looks like a Lightning cable poking out the top, though it could very well be a USB-C lead – it is just a sketch, after all.

You could make a case that it’s just a generic wireless charger – after all, most wireless pads look alike – but it doesn’t feel like a very Apple-y thing to do. Add that to the fact that Apple’s Australian site recently showed an iPhone Xs sat atop an AirPower charging pad, and hopefully we won’t have too much longer to wait.

Will you be buying AirPower if and when it finally materialises?