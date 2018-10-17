Apple drops a big hint new AirPods are coming very soon

Apple has been promising a new version of AirPods with a wirelessly charging case for what seems like an eternity, and the company just dropped a hint they’re finally on the way.

The current AirPods wireless earphones are all listed as ‘out of stock’ on Apple Store websites across Europe, according to 9to5Mac, with the change seemingly made over the last couple of hours. The site says Apple offered ‘plentiful’ stock levels earlier on Wednesday, while the Apple Store US continues to offer AirPods with immediate shipping promised.

So, what’s the deal here then? Well, given Apple has a rumoured event coming up to announce the arrival of the next-gen iPad Pro tablets, it’s not too much of a jump to assume that wireless case is almost ready to go on sale.

Related: Best wireless charger 2018

While the event is unlikely to showcase an overhaul of the earbuds themselves, we’d guess Apple plans to only sell them with the wirelessly charging case from here on out.

Apple had promised this option would be available by the end of 2018, and that sand is quickly seeping into the bottom of the hourglass. Should the AirPods with the advanced charging case go on sale soon, it could also herald the arrival of the long-delayed AirPower wireless charging pad, which was absent from the recent iPhone release cycle.

Speculation has suggested Apple has struggled to overcome the complex technical difficulties involved in charging three of its devices simultaneously, but the new iPhone packaging raised hopes by featuring a mention of AirPower.

Related: AirPods 2

Rumours have suggested a true 2nd-gen AirPods will arrive at some point in 2019, which will include a host of new features. ‘Hey Siri’ integration, sweat and water resistance and longer battery life have been requested by users since AirPods hit the shelves in late 2017.

Have you been holding off on an AirPods purchase until Apple unleashes the new charging case? Or are you waiting for version 2.0? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.