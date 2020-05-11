Apple AirPods Studio headphones will cost more than AirPods Pro – report

Apple’s rumoured branded over-ear headphones will be called AirPods Studio, according to one purported Apple insider.

Jon Posser of Front Page Tech, who has made several predictions over forthcoming Apple products lately, reckons Apple will stick with the AirPods branding for the forthcoming release.

Prosser also believes the headphones are codenamed B515 and will be priced at $349 in the United States, which is inline with what the company charges for Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones. However, it’s more than the $249 the company asks for the AirPods Pro in-ear buds.

This pricing also put Apple in competition with similarly-priced headphones from the likes of Bose and Sony.

The report comes amid rumours Apple might be preparing to launch AirPods Studio at the forthcoming WWDC event. Apple will host the online-only event from June 22 and could choose to announce some hardware alongside the expected software announcements.

The long-awaited entry into a clustered over-ear headphones market comes amid reports claiming Apple is planning a product with customisable parts that can be swapped in and out. The highly modular nature of the design would feature magnetic components, according to a Bloomberg report.

Back in April, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said users would be able to customise their headphones in the same way they would an Apple Watch. For example, with different bands for fitness and fashion.

According to the report, the company plans to use the H1 chip in order for quick pairing, as well as the active noise cancelling tech popular in the AirPods Pro earbuds.

The reported decision to continue with the AirPods branding is somewhat curious, considering AirPods has a very specific meaning, but perhaps the company has decided continuity is the best way forward here. The word “Pod” does tend to mean music to Apple, when one considers the HomePod speakers too.

Will you be buying the Apple’s rumoured AirPods Studios wireless headphones if/when they arrive within the next few months? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …