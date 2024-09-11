AirPods Pro 2 new features land before iOS 18 release

Apple might have held off on releasing AirPods Pro 3 during the ‘It’s Glowtime” launch event earlier this week, but AirPods Pro 2 are getting a significant boost and sooner than expected.

Ahead of the iOS 18 release on Monday, Apple has released a firmware update for AirPods Pro 2 including features promised as part of the iOS 18.

The features include the ability to respond to Siri notifications with a nod or a shake of the head to convey yes or no. So, for example, an incoming call could be answered by nodding the head, or shaking it to divert the call to voicemail.

In screenshots accompanying the update Apple explains: “Move your head up and down or side to side to accept or decline calls and to interact without speaking or using your hands.”

Apple says the feature will be ideal if you’re on the bus to work or at home while the baby is sleeping. That way you won’t have to speak outloud.

Elsewhere, the firmware update introduces a new Voice Isolation feature that will ensure your voice sounds clearer in calls and recordings.

“Sound crystal clear on calls, even in windy conditions or areas with loud background noise, through advanced computational audio,” Apple says in the iOS 18 preview.

Both features will also be available on the new AirPods 4, which Apple announced on Monday.

MacRumors reports the firmware version in question is 7A294 and it replaces the current 6F8 version. It should be automatically installed via an over-the-air update. It hasn’t rolled out universally yet, as our AirPods Pro 2 is still rocking the older firmware.

Head to Settings > Your AirPods > scroll down to About and look for Version to see which firmware your AirPods are currently running. There is no simple way to manually updated the software.