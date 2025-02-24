AirPods Pro 2’s fantastic Hearing Aid feature is finally available in the UK – here’s how to get it

Apple has finally launched its long-awaited AirPods Pro 2 hearing aid feature in the UK, months after the clever skill arrived in the US.

Arriving today (February 24), the free update for Apple’s excellent ANC buds will allow users to turn them into a clinical-grade over-the-counter hearing aid in just a few minutes.

Apple says the feature enables personal dynamic adjustments of sounds, altering the noise levels around you as you talk and interact with others. It is designed for those with mild to moderate hearing loss, something Apple says affects millions of people in the UK.

While the Hearing Aid feature has been available elsewhere for several months now, it hasn’t been available in the UK due to regulatory issues – those have now been resolved and one of the AirPod Pro 2’s most unique features is now available to more people.

Apple’s suite of hearing features grows

Hearing Aid is part of Apple’s suite of hearing health features and it’s tied to the Hearing Test, which is required to be completed before use and has been available in the UK for a few months.

It’s a simple process that requires you to tap on the screen of a connected iPhone/iPad following a selection of sounds. Once you’ve completed the five-minute test, the software will generate a hearing profile that will then power the Hearing Aid.

The Hearing Aid feature is only available for those with the AirPods Pro 2, so if you’ve recently picked up the AirPods 4 or AirPods Max then you’re out of luck at this stage.

If you’re keen to give this feature a go, follow the instructions below on how to set everything up.

How to set up the Hearing Aid and Hearing Test

Charge the AirPods Pro 2

Place both AirPods into your ears

On your connected iPhone/iPad, go into Settings and select the connected AirPods

Tap Hearing Assistance

Take the Hearing Test if you haven’t completed this already

Tap set up Hearing Aid

Follow the setup instructions and enable the Hearing Aid

You’ll also need to make sure AirPods are running the most up-to-date software version. Apple recently made ensuring your buds are running the latest software much easier and our guide on how to update your AirPods will walk you through the process.

Not sure whether these buds are for you? Our full AirPods Pro 2 review includes our in-depth verdict and our best wireless earbuds round-up offers some of our experts’ favourite picks.