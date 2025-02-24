Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

AirPods Pro 2’s fantastic Hearing Aid feature is finally available in the UK – here’s how to get it

Apple has finally launched its long-awaited AirPods Pro 2 hearing aid feature in the UK, months after the clever skill arrived in the US.

Arriving today (February 24), the free update for Apple’s excellent ANC buds will allow users to turn them into a clinical-grade over-the-counter hearing aid in just a few minutes.

Apple says the feature enables personal dynamic adjustments of sounds, altering the noise levels around you as you talk and interact with others. It is designed for those with mild to moderate hearing loss, something Apple says affects millions of people in the UK.

While the Hearing Aid feature has been available elsewhere for several months now, it hasn’t been available in the UK due to regulatory issues – those have now been resolved and one of the AirPod Pro 2’s most unique features is now available to more people.

Apple’s suite of hearing features grows

Hearing Aid is part of Apple’s suite of hearing health features and it’s tied to the Hearing Test, which is required to be completed before use and has been available in the UK for a few months.

It’s a simple process that requires you to tap on the screen of a connected iPhone/iPad following a selection of sounds. Once you’ve completed the five-minute test, the software will generate a hearing profile that will then power the Hearing Aid.

airpods pro 2 hearing test
Credit: Apple

The Hearing Aid feature is only available for those with the AirPods Pro 2, so if you’ve recently picked up the AirPods 4 or AirPods Max then you’re out of luck at this stage.

If you’re keen to give this feature a go, follow the instructions below on how to set everything up.

How to set up the Hearing Aid and Hearing Test

  • Charge the AirPods Pro 2
  • Place both AirPods into your ears
  • On your connected iPhone/iPad, go into Settings and select the connected AirPods
  • Tap Hearing Assistance
  • Take the Hearing Test if you haven’t completed this already
  • Tap set up Hearing Aid
  • Follow the setup instructions and enable the Hearing Aid

You’ll also need to make sure AirPods are running the most up-to-date software version. Apple recently made ensuring your buds are running the latest software much easier and our guide on how to update your AirPods will walk you through the process.

Not sure whether these buds are for you? Our full AirPods Pro 2 review includes our in-depth verdict and our best wireless earbuds round-up offers some of our experts’ favourite picks.

AirPods Pro 2 just became a lot more useful for so many people

I was impressed with the Hearing Aid feature when it was first revealed, and it’s great to see it finally arrive in the UK.

The simplicity and ease of the setup here is the big win, and I am sure this will encourage many to take advantage of the feature – especially those who may have been unaware of any hearing problems previously.

