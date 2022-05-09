AirPods Pro 2 could arrive alongside iPhone 14

Apple could finally launch the successor to the AirPods Pro as part of the autumn 2022 product line-up, according to a well-connected Apple reporter.

In the latest version of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said Apple will release “new AirPods Pro in the fall.”

Gurman reckons the timing is right because the first AirPods Pro buyers now have a three year old pair of true wireless earphones and “so the batteries are already in trouble for some early adopters.”

It’s hard to believe it’s been three years since Apple first launched AirPods Pro in 2019 and rumours have been afoot over their successor almost ever since. Indeed, most Apple events in the last couple of years have seen a new version of the audio accessory tipped.

Given so much time has passed it’s now likely those eyeing an upgrade or a first time purchase will probably see some major improvements.

That could be a re-design that would dispense with the tell-tale stems – already shortened for the first Pro model – as well as improved noise cancelling features, possible support for high-resolution audio thanks to a new audio codec, and even more health tracking features.

As well as the AirPods Pro 2, Apple may also give the AirPods Max a fresh coat of paint later this year, according to Gurman. Although he didn’t say what colours would be offered beyond the pink, sky blue, silver, green, and space grey options currently available.

