 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

AirPods Pro 2 could arrive alongside iPhone 14

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple could finally launch the successor to the AirPods Pro as part of the autumn 2022 product line-up, according to a well-connected Apple reporter.

In the latest version of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said Apple will release “new AirPods Pro in the fall.”

Gurman reckons the timing is right because the first AirPods Pro buyers now have a three year old pair of true wireless earphones and “so the batteries are already in trouble for some early adopters.”

It’s hard to believe it’s been three years since Apple first launched AirPods Pro in 2019 and rumours have been afoot over their successor almost ever since. Indeed, most Apple events in the last couple of years have seen a new version of the audio accessory tipped.

Given so much time has passed it’s now likely those eyeing an upgrade or a first time purchase will probably see some major improvements.

That could be a re-design that would dispense with the tell-tale stems – already shortened for the first Pro model – as well as improved noise cancelling features, possible support for high-resolution audio thanks to a new audio codec, and even more health tracking features.

As well as the AirPods Pro 2, Apple may also give the AirPods Max a fresh coat of paint later this year, according to Gurman. Although he didn’t say what colours would be offered beyond the pink, sky blue, silver, green, and space grey options currently available.

Have you been waiting for the AirPods Pro 2 before jumping on board with the range? Are your AirPods Pro earphones starting to suffer from diminished battery life? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

You might like…

AirPods Max 2: Everything we know about Apple’s next over-ears

AirPods Max 2: Everything we know about Apple’s next over-ears

Hannah Davies 2 months ago
AirPods Pro 2: could Apple’s next ANC earbuds arrive in 2022?

AirPods Pro 2: could Apple’s next ANC earbuds arrive in 2022?

Kob Monney 2 months ago
Best Wireless Earbuds 2022: The best cheap and premium earbuds

Best Wireless Earbuds 2022: The best cheap and premium earbuds

Kob Monney 10 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.