New AirPods accessory pledges to solve all your wireless worries

With AirPods 2 rumoured to be on the way in early 2019, Apple fans are expecting a host of new features. However, we’re pretty sure the new, truly wireless buds won’t be rocking this new accessory.

A new gadget is seeking to resolve two of the worries that come with AirPods; losing them and keeping them charged up. We’ve seen neckbands and twist-in tips to aid security before, but nothing like the Air.Wear.

The neckband magnetically attaches to the end of each AirPod, thus keeping them safely as a pair. The device also features a battery that will charge the audio accessory four times over, when connected.

That’s in line with the potential for a solid 24 hours of listening time promised by the official AirPods charging case. This gadget would allow AirPods owners to leave their case at home, albeit only if they were wearing them at all times.

Speaking of the case, this is the first AirPods charging accessory we’ve seen that isn’t a case, but the inventor will need your help if it is to become a reality.

The Air.Wear band, which features a volume rocker holding the battery, is requesting support on the crowdfunding sight Indiegogo (via VentureBeat). It is requesting $50,000 over the next two months to reach its funding goal.

The early-bird price is listed as $21, but the regular price will be $55. The guy behind the accessory, Benjamin Farkas, is promising March 2019 delivery, suggesting the device is well on the way to being complete.

A report earlier this week claimed Apple may be announcing AirPods 2 sooner rather than later, featuring “Hey Siri” voice controls and new health monitoring features. The company is also working on a wirelessly chargeable case for the AirPods, which has been delayed for a number of months now.

Is this the AirPods accessory you’ve been waiting for? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.