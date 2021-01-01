AirPods Max users report condensation issue inside ear-cups

A handful AirPods Max owners have taken to social media to report finding condensation inside the ear cups.

It isn’t known how widespread the issue is, but a limited number of Twitter users say they have found condensation inside the cups and able to navigate inside the speaker holes.

One user, who says the issue began after extended use, says the water has found a way into the drivers and has caused ear detection problems. He says the AirPods Max have not been worn in a humid environment.

Donald Filimon wrote on Twitter: “So, uhh… my AirPods Max form condensation after extended use. They’ve never been used in any humid environment. The water gets inside the drivers and has caused ear detection problems. I’ve been wearing them inside sitting at a desk mainly, nothing crazy. Super concerning issue.”

Another user, @klemanet, replied: “Had exactly the same issue, with a light walk (40mn) and then again while watching a movie (1h30). Decided to return them after seeing that the water was also getting inside the driver and that the ring was getting red (or maybe I was overthinking it). Anyway too worrisome for me.”

The strange issue could be the result of owning a pair of largely metal headphones, rather than a problem with the Apple over-ear cans themselves. We’ve all seen condensation appear on metal items when inside warmer environments.

However, the affected users claiming not to have used the headphones in humid environments, adds a little more intrigue to the matter. While it’s unlikely to be a widespread issue, it’s certainly one worth keeping an eye on.

The AirPods Max are Apple’s first over-ear headphones and offer a custom acoustic design, the H1 chip, Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode and Spatial Audio. Available in five different colours, the Apple AirPods Max are priced at £549.