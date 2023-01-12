AirPods Max 2 and AirPods Lite tipped for 2024 or 2025

Apple’s next big AirPods refresh has been tipped to ship in 2024 or 2025, and it could include the AirPods Max 2 and the more affordable AirPods Lite.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has been working overtime to supply some hot Apple tips of late. In his latest batch of tweets, the TF International Securities analyst claimed that Apple was looking to ship its next batch of AirPods personal audio products either in the second half of 2024 or the first half of 2025.

It’s the nature of that AirPods range that’s of real interest here, though, because it could well have the broadest reach yet.

Kuo claims that Apple will launch both the premium follow-up to the AirPods Max headphones and its first affordable AirPods together.

The former follows on from the company’s first set of over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max, which launched in late 2020. They sound amazing, but they still cost a cool $549/£549 more than two years after release.

The so-called AirPods Lite, on the other hand, could really bust Apple’s personal audio line further into the mainstream with a $99 (likely £99 or £109) price tag. Right now, the cheapest earphones that Apple sells are the AirPods (2019), also known as the AirPods (2nd generation), at $129/£139. They’re old and still not all that cheap.

We heard that Apple was working on a more accessible version of its popular earbuds earlier this month, with analyst Jeff Pu revealing that shipments of Apple’s current AirPods line are predicted to drop in 2023.