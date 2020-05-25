AirPods Pro 2 could see the light to boast health-based features

A future version of Apple’s AirPods Pro true wireless buds could include light sensors as part of a greater focus on health-based features, according to a new report.

According to DigiTimes sources (via MacRumors), Apple wants to integrate ambient light sensors within the next 1-2 years. The precise purpose they may serve isn’t entirely clear, but the company expected to build the component – Taiwan’s ASE Technology – could offer some clues.

According to the report the feature, combined with other components, could unlock enable heart rate monitoring, steps, detect health conditions, detect motion and offer live translation.

DigiTimes, to quote the report, writes:

ASE Technology is poised to apply its SESUB (semiconductor embedded in substrate)-based SiP packaging technology to next-generation TWS (true wireless stereo) earphones to be rolled out by Apple, after being contracted to handle high-end mmWave AiP (antenna in package) process for 5G iPhones and tablets, according to industry sources. ASE has combined SiP with embedded AI design for TWS gears, allowing the devices to monitor heart rates, step counts and health conditions and even to conduct intelligent translation and detect head motions, the sources added.

The site’s record is somewhat of a mixed bag when it comes to this kind of information, but this is exceptionally specific. However, it’s just as plausible this tech may be planned for Apple’s fitness focused PowerBeats Pro range rather than AirPods.

Related: Best wireless earbuds 2020

Recent indications are that Apple is looking to expand the health capabilities of the AirPods true wireless buds in the years to come, with heart rate sensing being a particular rumour that continues to resurface. We’ve seen in multiple gadgets how light can be used to detect the pulse rate and blood oxygen levels.

Recent rumours have suggested the next update to AirPods Pro will not happen until until early 2022, so there’s plenty of time for Apple to get their ducks in a row when it comes to new health features.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …